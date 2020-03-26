My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 261: The Work-From-Home Edition

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Candle above sold by LivingByVO.

Since this awful virus has caused millions of people to work from home, I thought this week, Etsomnia™ should include some items intended to make our house-bound work lives easier. Of course, as usual, some of the home office-enhancing items are wildly successful, while others are somewhat less so.

I hope we all get to resume our normal lives soon, but in the meantime, at least we’ve got Etsy to keep us amused!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

While it’s intended for a baby shower, this photo backdrop would do a great job of hiding what a dump you live in during video calls!
We live in strange times. By UpliftExpress
This is a document holder, presumably from the Liberace Home Office Collection.
Does EVERYTHING have to be done by Zoom Meeting? By DaisyThirteen
Too obvious?
The biggest upside of all this madness is that my work wardrobe has gotten a lot stretchier. By MamaGlitter
If you’re worried about your colleagues seeing your undyed roots, this turban with very convincing built-in bangs has got you covered. Literally.
I certainly don’t think any of MY colleagues are smoking it up at home, but I suspect this may be the most useful item in today’s post for some people. By CannaKits
My life in 25 squares.
I feel lucky for many reasons, but most of all because I don’t have to amuse small children! By KellysMagnets

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 261: The Work-From-Home Edition

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    March 26, 2020 at 7:13 am

    This situation we are in will either make you or break you. It is up to you.

  2. StellaKate Blue
    March 26, 2020 at 8:00 am

    That bingo game is hilarious!

