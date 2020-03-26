Etsomnia™ 261: The Work-From-Home Edition

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Since this awful virus has caused millions of people to work from home, I thought this week, Etsomnia™ should include some items intended to make our house-bound work lives easier. Of course, as usual, some of the home office-enhancing items are wildly successful, while others are somewhat less so.
I hope we all get to resume our normal lives soon, but in the meantime, at least we’ve got Etsy to keep us amused!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
March 26, 2020 at 7:13 am
This situation we are in will either make you or break you. It is up to you.
March 26, 2020 at 8:32 am
True story!
March 26, 2020 at 8:00 am
That bingo game is hilarious!
March 26, 2020 at 8:32 am
And very accurate!
