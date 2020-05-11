June’s Book Nooks

Have you heard of book nooks? No, I’m not talking about a little corner where you can curl up undisturbed with your favorite novel. These book nooks are tiny, fanciful glimpses into fantastical worlds that are made to be tucked into your bookcase. Like Easter Eggs for the literate. And the Ohio-based artist behind June’s Book Nooks makes some truly beautiful examples.

As proof that June’s Book Nooks are the gold standard, her Etsy shop sells out every time she puts something up. And the waitlist is so long, she’s actually stopped taking new names. So I guess we’ll just have to be content to ooh and aah.

You can see all of June’s Book Nooks on Instagram, and you can (try to) join the waitlist on Etsy.