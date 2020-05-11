Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/11/20

Today’s virtual thing is something I’ve been following for a few years, and I think some of you might enjoy. It’s the HGTV Smart Home of the year. Every year, HGTV (my favorite channel) purchases a property, builds a gorgeous house, and runs a sweepstakes for the new smart home. The houses are in a different part of the country every year, but they’re always glorious. They come with a premium vehicle and $100K to help with the taxes and moving expenses, and the houses are always magnificent.

This year’s house is in Pittsburgh, and it’s a knockout. The theme is modern-meets-industrial, and it features craftsman elements that thoroughly elevate the space. I’m not much of a lottery player, but I do like the idea of entering a free sweepsakes for a beautiful house. Gives me something to dream about!

You can examine pretty much every inch of the house on HGTV, and you can enter to win the home twice per day – once on HGTV.com and once on their sister channel, DIYnetwork.com.