My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/11/20

Today’s virtual thing is something I’ve been following for a few years, and I think some of you might enjoy. It’s the HGTV Smart Home of the year. Every year, HGTV (my favorite channel) purchases a property, builds a gorgeous house, and runs a sweepstakes for the new smart home. The houses are in a different part of the country every year, but they’re always glorious. They come with a premium vehicle and $100K to help with the taxes and moving expenses, and the houses are always magnificent.

This year’s house is in Pittsburgh, and it’s a knockout. The theme is modern-meets-industrial, and it features craftsman elements that thoroughly elevate the space. I’m not much of a lottery player, but I do like the idea of entering a free sweepsakes for a beautiful house. Gives me something to dream about!

You can examine pretty much every inch of the house on HGTV, and you can enter to win the home twice per day – once on HGTV.com and once on their sister channel, DIYnetwork.com.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/11/20

  1. bcparkison
    May 11, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    I love looking,,,and there was a time when I would have jumped on the chance to be in one of these….but times change and now I can’t even imagine living this way. Simple is me today.

