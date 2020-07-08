Barber’s Shop

Maria Barber/mbGlassArt

Maria Barber makes the most charming, lovable little birds and buildings out of stained glass and wire. I’ve never seen anything like them. Heartbreakingly beautiful in their simplicity, many of her pieces are inspired by and based on her daughter Annie’s artwork.

“Glass has been a hobby of mine for 15 years and I’ve enjoyed it so much I decided to retire from my career in nursing to pursue it full time. I was inspired to collaborate with my youngest daughter Annie who recently graduated with a BA honours degree in Illustration and Animation. My work captures Annie’s unique illustrative designs to produce an evolving collection of Glass Art. Our collections feature characters, pictorial scenes and other decorative pieces which are made using a variety of stained and iridescent glass. Many of my designs also incorporate wood, wire, buttons and beads and make a perfect gift or a beautiful addition to your home.” – Maria Barber

Maria and Annie’s pieces would fit in beautifully with almost any decor, and I kind of want them all. Immediately after finding their website, Beloved and I fell hopelessly in love with the Empire State piece, and immediately wrote to Barber about purchasing it.

You can follow Maria Barber on her website, Instagram, and Facebook, and you can get your own little bird in her Etsy shop, mbGlassArt.