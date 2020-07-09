Etsomnia™ 274: Sandal Season

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

New York has entered Phase 3 (minus restaurants), and that means I can get a long-overdue pedicure! Now that my feet will once again be suitable for public appearances, I’m thinking about sandals. Incessantly, really. Of course, some sandals (and some feet) just shouldn’t be seen.

Sure they’re ugly, but they will keep your cat amused for hours!

Somebody should call the authorities.

I am coveting both the shoes and the pedicure! By GreekLeatherLab

When choosing embellishments for your sandals, scale is surprisingly important.

Trying to put on those ugly things on must be like an obstacle course for your toes.

I love this color! By KionasSandals

From “What Not to Wear: Flintstones Edition”

Emergency podiatrist visit in 3… 2…

Many men do not pay enough attention to foot maintenance. (Not my friends, of course.) However, for those men who take good care of their hooves, these would be great! By Ballsai

NO SOCKS WITH SANDALS EVER!!!

I know they’re popular, but I just don’t get the appeal of fur sandals. They just look hot and Muppety to me.

Just perfect! By AnesisLeatherworks.

I have a friend who would love these. I would make fun of her all summer for wearing them.

You remember that weird kid who wore wellies every day? This is her summer look.

Everyone should have at least one good pair of leather flip flops. These are perfect, regardless of gender! By Coisas4u

Look away!

Like a potato in a corset.