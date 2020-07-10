Rachel Bredeen/Circa 78 Designs

Graphic artist Rachel Bredeen (through her brand, Circa 78 Designs) has a terrific way with color and shape. All those delicious rainbows and gradients combined with her simple shapes remind me of the pop art of the seventies, but they feel so much more sophisticated and appealing.

“I’m a long-time maker of things and lover of bright colors + bold graphics. (I watched a lot of Sesame Street as a child and I think it left a strong impression on my little brain.) I love to create things that reflect my love of 70s interiors and designs. I think your living space should be full of things that bring you joy, and I hope you find something here that adds to your happy space.” – Rachel Bredeen, Circa 78 Designs

There’s something remarkably calming about Bredeen’s art, though it’s far from boring. In addition to making for striking wall art, they’d also be spectacular on items like bedding or upholstery fabric, and I’d love to see them available as large-scale wall decals.

You can follow Rachel Bredeen on Instagram and Facebook, and you can buy Circa 78 Designs prints on Society 6 and Etsy.