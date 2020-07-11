Dirty Projectors

I saw this band on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, and I was immediately hooked. There’s something infectious about their sound that I can’t resist. When I researched the band, I learned that they’re even cooler than I thought. Although the band was started by singer-songwriter David Longstreth, the group is structured so that any member can take the lead, which makes their songs so much more interesting.

“I think it’s fitting to describe [Dirty Projectors] with a phrase that’s been exploited by the worst of the worst and the corniest of the corniest, but has always had the potential to mean something rad: Uniquely American.” – Ezra Koenig, Vampire Weekend

The band has been around since 2003, and it’s favored by many well-known musicians. That will come as no surprise when you hear their warm, skilled harmonies and the way they all work together. But it’s also not a surprise that though they’ve been performing for 17 years, they haven’t achieved super stardom. Their sound is definitely quirky, and not for everyone. I think they’re magnificent.

You can follow the Dirty Projectors on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.