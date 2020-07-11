My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Dirty Projectors

by 2 Comments

Dirty Projectors

I saw this band on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, and I was immediately hooked. There’s something infectious about their sound that I can’t resist. When I researched the band, I learned that they’re even cooler than I thought. Although the band was started by singer-songwriter David Longstreth, the group is structured so that any member can take the lead, which makes their songs so much more interesting.

“I think it’s fitting to describe [Dirty Projectors] with a phrase that’s been exploited by the worst of the worst and the corniest of the corniest, but has always had the potential to mean something rad: Uniquely American.”

– Ezra Koenig, Vampire Weekend

The band has been around since 2003, and it’s favored by many well-known musicians. That will come as no surprise when you hear their warm, skilled harmonies and the way they all work together. But it’s also not a surprise that though they’ve been performing for 17 years, they haven’t achieved super stardom. Their sound is definitely quirky, and not for everyone. I think they’re magnificent.

You can follow the Dirty Projectors on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Dirty Projectors

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    July 11, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    I love them! Magnificent indeed!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 11, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    I have never, ever, not even remotely heard of this group. They are great! I like the smoothness of their harmonies a lot. What a great concept and what abundance of talent that they can change up the dynamic of the group in that way. Thanks for sharing.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.