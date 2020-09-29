My OBT

The Secret Life of Plants

Craig Burrows

Nature macro photographer Craig Burrows uses a process called ultraviolet-induced visible fluorescence photography to take stunning, intriguing macro photographs of plants. He projects electromagnetic radiation on to natural elements, then his super-fast lens captures the infinitesimally-brief window of illumination they give off. Because it happens so quickly, the illumination effect is not usually observable to the naked eye.

“Ultraviolet-Induced Visible Fluorescence (UVIVF) is a process in which given wavelengths of ultraviolet radiation are absorbed by a material’s molecules, causing them to achieve an excited state. Through this, fluorescent materials reach an unstable excited state and lose small amounts of energy through other mechanisms until they can drop to a suitable ground state by releasing a photon of a specific energy and wavelength. Since energy was lost before the remainder was released as a photon, the wavelength of that photon is longer than the stimulating source, which means an ultraviolet light is able to produce dramatic visible fluorescence.”

You can follow Craig Burrows on his website and on Instagram and Flickr.

Ribes speciosum, or Fuchsia-flowered Gooseberry is a member of Grossulariaceae, the gooseberry or currant family. Plants in this family bear tart fruit which are almost entirely edible, though they may be unpleasant unless cooked. Wildlife rely on both the flowers and fruit the plant bears. The flowers of Ribes speciosum are named for their resemblance to Fuchsia flowers and are favored by hummingbirds (note the red color which is more attractive to birds than insects.) It flowers in early spring and fruits by midsummer. The plant is native to the southern coastal region of California and northern coastal Mexico. #ribes #speciosum #flowers #sticky #gooseberry #currant #grossulariaceae #botany #nature #science #art #fluorescence #uvivf #glowing #luminous #bloom #blooming #fruit #edible #nature #California #calflora #photo #photograph #photography

Saltcedar, probably Tamarix chinensis. They naturally hybridize which can make it hard even for experts to identify wild-growing varieties. A non-native, sometimes invasive species which is widely adaptable. Thriving in many environments, it has the unique ability to sequester salt in its leaves which it sheds, salting the topsoil and preventing the germination of other plants. Furthermore this genus is a heavy water-user which can additionally deprive local plants of needed water. The plant naturalized after being used as an ornamental plant and being used as an admittedly effective wind break. It escaped cultivation in the late 1800s and was recognized as an ecological threat as early as 1920. The water usage was previously suspected to be so high that where it lines waterways in Texas it was being blamed for drying the rivers out. After dramatic saltcedar control activities it did not resolve the reduced streamflow, it was ruled out as the culprit, however there was enough effect to be noticed at one monitoring well, though not in the flow of the stream itself. #Tamarisk #tamarix #ecology #environment #invasive #saltcedar #uvivf #ultraviolet #uv #365nm #glowing #glow #flowers #bloom #neon #fluorescent #luminous #nature #botany #photography #photo #photograph

Looking down a very old well lit with ultraviolet-induced visible fluorescence. This well is on a natural spring and was used long ago for sustenance and agriculture. Orchards and farms used to be in the area and food was wagoned down the mountain to be sold in Mojave. The pipe is attached to a windmill pump which could fill tanks on the hill above. The blue color of the water arises from the fluorescence of some unknown mineral content, and was far more obvious at a lower pond where the spring drains out. #well #downwell #blue #fluorescent #uvivf #fluorescence #water #mineral #glow #luminous #surreal #fantastic #glowing #historical #springwater #natural #windmill #frontier #desert #surreal #trippy #photo #photography #photograph

  1. Sheree
    September 29, 2020 at 8:27 am

    I suspect I would not be able to do this with my iPhone!

  2. bcparkison
    September 29, 2020 at 8:42 am

    How interesting and pretty. You just never know where art will take you.

  3. janhaltn
    September 29, 2020 at 10:16 am

    WOW, what beautiful pictures. Enjoyed. Hal

  4. Melba Christie at Poemattic
    September 29, 2020 at 10:34 am

    These photos are magnificent! It makes me believe in miracles. Thanks for this marvelous posts. As usual very interesting.

