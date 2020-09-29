The Secret Life of Plants

Craig Burrows

Nature macro photographer Craig Burrows uses a process called ultraviolet-induced visible fluorescence photography to take stunning, intriguing macro photographs of plants. He projects electromagnetic radiation on to natural elements, then his super-fast lens captures the infinitesimally-brief window of illumination they give off. Because it happens so quickly, the illumination effect is not usually observable to the naked eye.

“Ultraviolet-Induced Visible Fluorescence (UVIVF) is a process in which given wavelengths of ultraviolet radiation are absorbed by a material’s molecules, causing them to achieve an excited state. Through this, fluorescent materials reach an unstable excited state and lose small amounts of energy through other mechanisms until they can drop to a suitable ground state by releasing a photon of a specific energy and wavelength. Since energy was lost before the remainder was released as a photon, the wavelength of that photon is longer than the stimulating source, which means an ultraviolet light is able to produce dramatic visible fluorescence.” – Craig Burrows FAQs

