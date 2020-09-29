The Secret Life of Plants

Nature macro photographer Craig Burrows uses a process called ultraviolet-induced visible fluorescence photography to take stunning, intriguing macro photographs of plants. He projects electromagnetic radiation on to natural elements, then his super-fast lens captures the infinitesimally-brief window of illumination they give off. Because it happens so quickly, the illumination effect is not usually observable to the naked eye.
“Ultraviolet-Induced Visible Fluorescence (UVIVF) is a process in which given wavelengths of ultraviolet radiation are absorbed by a material’s molecules, causing them to achieve an excited state. Through this, fluorescent materials reach an unstable excited state and lose small amounts of energy through other mechanisms until they can drop to a suitable ground state by releasing a photon of a specific energy and wavelength. Since energy was lost before the remainder was released as a photon, the wavelength of that photon is longer than the stimulating source, which means an ultraviolet light is able to produce dramatic visible fluorescence.”– Craig Burrows FAQs
You can follow Craig Burrows on his website and on Instagram and Flickr.
September 29, 2020 at 8:27 am
I suspect I would not be able to do this with my iPhone!
September 29, 2020 at 9:15 am
Lol. I’m sure there’s an app for that!
September 29, 2020 at 8:42 am
How interesting and pretty. You just never know where art will take you.
September 29, 2020 at 9:16 am
Very true! And natured is such a great source of wonder.
September 29, 2020 at 10:16 am
WOW, what beautiful pictures. Enjoyed. Hal
September 29, 2020 at 10:34 am
These photos are magnificent! It makes me believe in miracles. Thanks for this marvelous posts. As usual very interesting.
