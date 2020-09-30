My OBT

The Show Must Go On

Please forgive my brevity today. I’m in an unholy tizzy. Tell you more tomorrow.

New York theaters and performance spaces are all closed until 2021 (or later), and I confess I’m getting a little (read: a LOT) twitchy not being able to go to the theater or concerts. I thought today would be a good day to share some fascinating behind-the-scenes peeks at some of the world’s most beloved companies.

Enjoy!

Hey! You’re still here. Okay. This bit is something of a downer, but it came up in my search, and I felt like I should share. The last Broadway show I saw with Beloved and the Posse was The Inheritance, a 6.5-hour, 2-part play, loosely based upon Howard’s End, that looked at how the AIDS plague affected modern gay men. It was all the things – moving, funny, heartbreaking, brilliant, and at times, a little long – but I loved every minute of it. Little did we know it would be our last show of 2020. The pandemic was headed our way, and nothing could stop it. I think it was the last time I was perfectly unaware that our lives were about the change.

Anyway, the play’s author, Matthew Lopez, wrote an article for Vogue about the last time he saw his brilliant-if-long play, about a month after we saw it. I thought you might find it interesting.

Will Theater Come Back? What Will It Look Like When It Does?

The Show Must Go On

  1. janhaltn
    September 30, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Today’s backstage look was interesting. I have never been to New York City. I did, with great interest see a behind look at how some of the Disney animations are done. This was still in the analog age. I did know somebody so I got to watch some of the items come off the trucks and set up for a ‘Cher’ show. That was a blast. I loved working on the simulators for the US Navy. Hal

    • Donna from MyOBT
      September 30, 2020 at 8:31 am

      I find every element of backstage preparation fascinating, and you’ve done some cool things! I’ve had many, varied behind-the-scenes jobs over the years (for fun), and I’ve enjoyed every single one of them.

      • janhaltn
        September 30, 2020 at 9:13 am

        The few times, I got to see backstage symphony orchestra pre-show they had finger food for the cast and workers. That was not in any of today’s posts but I hope it was there hiding somewhere. Post-show Cher had a major spread. I continue to be amazed at what Hollywood can do today. The first time somebody told me that the car never moved the background did I was amazed. Hal

      • Donna from MyOBT
        September 30, 2020 at 9:14 am

        I can just imagine the spread Cher had. That must have been so much fun!

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 30, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    I look forward to returning to this post when I can have the volume on (four virtual learners mean I have to be as silent as possible when I get in from work). I have never actually seen a Broadway performance. As you know, I love musicals and theatre so I would absolutely love to see a Broadway show some day. Let’s hope that is once again possible for all of us.

