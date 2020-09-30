The Show Must Go On

Please forgive my brevity today. I’m in an unholy tizzy. Tell you more tomorrow.

New York theaters and performance spaces are all closed until 2021 (or later), and I confess I’m getting a little (read: a LOT) twitchy not being able to go to the theater or concerts. I thought today would be a good day to share some fascinating behind-the-scenes peeks at some of the world’s most beloved companies.

Enjoy!

Hey! You’re still here. Okay. This bit is something of a downer, but it came up in my search, and I felt like I should share. The last Broadway show I saw with Beloved and the Posse was The Inheritance, a 6.5-hour, 2-part play, loosely based upon Howard’s End, that looked at how the AIDS plague affected modern gay men. It was all the things – moving, funny, heartbreaking, brilliant, and at times, a little long – but I loved every minute of it. Little did we know it would be our last show of 2020. The pandemic was headed our way, and nothing could stop it. I think it was the last time I was perfectly unaware that our lives were about the change.

Anyway, the play’s author, Matthew Lopez, wrote an article for Vogue about the last time he saw his brilliant-if-long play, about a month after we saw it. I thought you might find it interesting.

Will Theater Come Back? What Will It Look Like When It Does?