Etsomnia™ 285: I’m Golden!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

As I promised yesterday, I have an announcement: As of today, after 30 years (and 2 weeks) with my firm, I am officially retired! Don’t worry, I’m not ready for the rocking chair to get me. It will come as no surprise that I’m embarking on a career in real estate. More on that another day.

So since I’m finally going to earn my AARP membership (say what you will – the discounts are fantastic!), this week’s Etsomnia™ is all about…. drum roll please… The Golden Girls! It’s part nod to my friend LT, who I will miss a lot, and part gleeful looking forward. I had a great time doing this search, and I found a lot to love!

If anyone is looking for me, I’ll be on the lanai with a cocktail…

Do you think he knows who Petrillo is?

There are a LOT of Golden Girls face masks on Etsy right now, but this one is my absolute fave! By StitchesBows

Is this intended for babies, or does it come in adult sizes?

OMG this is the best thing ever! By RatherRude

Etsy never fails to deliver some surprises.

So cute! By OhioStringsAndThings

Oh, come on. They weren’t THAT old!

“Sophia Petrillo Golden Girls Bag.” This seller really knows their audience! By StarlightStudioStuff

This edible Golden Girls cake topper goes a bit too far for me.

On the other hand, GG confetti seems like a great idea! By PerfectShapes

Nope, nope, nope. On the bright side, they mostly don’t look like the GGs.

Golden Girls menorah. Way to stay weird, Etsy.

I love this! By KeystoneButtoneer

Blanche would NOT approve!

Yassss! By CreationsByJimAndPam

Even for Etsy, this is pretty grim.