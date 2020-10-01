My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 285: I’m Golden!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

As I promised yesterday, I have an announcement: As of today, after 30 years (and 2 weeks) with my firm, I am officially retired! Don’t worry, I’m not ready for the rocking chair to get me. It will come as no surprise that I’m embarking on a career in real estate. More on that another day.

So since I’m finally going to earn my AARP membership (say what you will – the discounts are fantastic!), this week’s Etsomnia™ is all about…. drum roll please… The Golden Girls! It’s part nod to my friend LT, who I will miss a lot, and part gleeful looking forward. I had a great time doing this search, and I found a lot to love!

If anyone is looking for me, I’ll be on the lanai with a cocktail

Do you think he knows who Petrillo is?
There are a LOT of Golden Girls face masks on Etsy right now, but this one is my absolute fave! By StitchesBows
Is this intended for babies, or does it come in adult sizes?
OMG this is the best thing ever! By RatherRude
Etsy never fails to deliver some surprises.
So cute! By OhioStringsAndThings
Oh, come on. They weren’t THAT old!
“Sophia Petrillo Golden Girls Bag.” This seller really knows their audience! By StarlightStudioStuff
This edible Golden Girls cake topper goes a bit too far for me.
On the other hand, GG confetti seems like a great idea! By PerfectShapes
Nope, nope, nope. On the bright side, they mostly don’t look like the GGs.
Golden Girls menorah. Way to stay weird, Etsy.
I love this! By KeystoneButtoneer
Blanche would NOT approve!
Yassss! By CreationsByJimAndPam
Even for Etsy, this is pretty grim.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 285: I’m Golden!

  1. bcparkison
    October 1, 2020 at 8:50 am

    Good grief….but congrats on your freedom.

  2. Michele
    October 1, 2020 at 10:01 am

    Welcome to retirement! Congratulations! The best thing about retirement is filling your schedule with things you want to do, rather than have to do. Enjoy!

