Foraged Art

Hannah Bullen-Ryner

Happy birthday, Baby Bird! And many thanks to Alison and Don of Adventures in Wonderland for today’s wonderfully-beautiful thing.

Today, we are celebrating the art of Hannah Bullen-Ryner. The artist searches for flowers, leaves, and seeds, and creates remarkably lifelike birds and other forest creatures, which last only as long as the materials she uses. Bullen-Ryner uses twigs, leaves, berries, seed, and flowers to make her tiny birds, which are then placed back on the forest floor.

“Finding the medium of land art has allowed my art and my connection to the earth my soul so needed to combine. As a full-time mama of (nearly) three-year-old twin girls, and someone who suffers from anxiety, my art is my quiet time, my peace. “People often ask me why don’t I make something more permanent or they say it’s such a shame that it’s temporary, but for me, it is the ephemeral nature of what I do that has become like therapy for my soul. I get to put down all my anxieties, my fears, all the chaos from my brain and turn it into something beautiful to honor Mother Nature. I take some photos and then walk or cycle away, leaving it all behind and feeling calmer, more connected, and truly lighter.” – Hannah Bullen-Ryner

