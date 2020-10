Foraged Art

Hannah Bullen-Ryner

Happy birthday, Baby Bird! And many thanks to Alison and Don of Adventures in Wonderland for today’s wonderfully-beautiful thing.

Today, we are celebrating the art of Hannah Bullen-Ryner. The artist searches for flowers, leaves, and seeds, and creates remarkably lifelike birds and other forest creatures, which last only as long as the materials she uses. Bullen-Ryner uses twigs, leaves, berries, seed, and flowers to make her tiny birds, which are then placed back on the forest floor.

β€œFinding the medium of land art has allowed my art and my connection to the earth my soul so needed to combine. As a full-time mama of (nearly) three-year-old twin girls, and someone who suffers from anxiety, my art is my quiet time, my peace. β€œPeople often ask me why don’t I make something more permanent or they say it’s such a shame that it’s temporary, but for me, it is the ephemeral nature of what I do that has become like therapy for my soul. I get to put down all my anxieties, my fears, all the chaos from my brain and turn it into something beautiful to honor Mother Nature. I take some photos and then walk or cycle away, leaving it all behind and feeling calmer, more connected, and truly lighter.” – Hannah Bullen-Ryner

