Debra Bernier/Shaping Spirit

Today’s amazing beautiful thing was sent to me by Alison & Don of Adventures in Wonderland.

These are the marvelous driftwood carvings by Debra Bernier and her studio, Shaping Spirit. The artist takes as her inspiration the glorious nature that surrounds her in her home on Vancouver Island. Many of her carvings represent Mother Nature-like figures, signifying Bernier’s love for the planet.

Bernier’s sculptures have a magical, natural look, as if they were found rather than created. Her young, fertile-looking figures are lovely, but I’m completely gobsmacked by her depictions of indigenous people. Those faces are so realistic and moving!

“Shaping Spirit started on beautiful Vancouver Island, Canada, surrounded by the wild and gentle inspiration of nature. Each piece of driftwood is a work of art already, created through the hands of Mother Nature. The earth, the ocean, even the moon and its effects on the tides, play a part in the unique shaping of driftwood. Debra considers herself a co-creator and story teller, revealing the hidden past and spirit of the wood. Her art speaks of the unity of humans and nature. Debra hopes that ‘Shaping Spirit Sculptures’ will inspire others to wonder about the big stories, hidden in the little things.” – About Shaping Spirit

You can follow Debra Bernier in her Shaping Spirit Etsy shop and on Instagram and Facebook.