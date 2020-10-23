My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Shaping Spirit

Debra Bernier/Shaping Spirit

Today’s amazing beautiful thing was sent to me by Alison & Don of Adventures in Wonderland.

These are the marvelous driftwood carvings by Debra Bernier and her studio, Shaping Spirit. The artist takes as her inspiration the glorious nature that surrounds her in her home on Vancouver Island. Many of her carvings represent Mother Nature-like figures, signifying Bernier’s love for the planet.

Bernier’s sculptures have a magical, natural look, as if they were found rather than created. Her young, fertile-looking figures are lovely, but I’m completely gobsmacked by her depictions of indigenous people. Those faces are so realistic and moving!

“Shaping Spirit started on beautiful Vancouver Island, Canada, surrounded by the wild and gentle inspiration of nature. Each piece of driftwood is a work of art already, created through the hands of Mother Nature. The earth, the ocean, even the moon and its effects on the tides, play a part in the unique shaping of driftwood. Debra considers herself a co-creator and story teller, revealing the hidden past and spirit of the wood. Her art speaks of the unity of humans and nature. Debra hopes that ‘Shaping Spirit Sculptures’ will inspire others to wonder about the big stories, hidden in the little things.”

– About Shaping Spirit

You can follow Debra Bernier in her Shaping Spirit Etsy shop and on Instagram and Facebook.

“There were once two sisters who were not afraid of the dark because the dark was full of the other’s voice across the room, because even when the night was thick and starless they walked home together, not afraid.” —Jandy Nelson . In honor of my sister who helps me navigate the waters of time, and to all sisters & girlfriends whose comforting voices we hear in our times of darkness. . This sculpture was created with a hollowed out burl. Once part of a great tree, it now lives on as artwork, perfect for an altar and to hold your treasures. Two women face each other. Once with watchful eyes open, the other, introspective with eyes closed. Adorned with feathers and brushed with gold along the brim to highlight the unity of the pair. . This sculpture is SOLD I update my Facebook page weekly with new sculptures, link in bio!

Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

Shaping Spirit

  1. bcparkison
    October 23, 2020 at 8:15 am

    Very creative. I am not in to mystical but these are artistically nice work.

  2. janhaltn
    October 23, 2020 at 8:16 am

    WOW!! All of them are great. I really enjoyed the words under each one. Yes, this is a smile day. — Hal

  3. yfaus
    October 23, 2020 at 8:22 am

    Marvelous talent! Thanks for this beautiful post!

  4. loisajay
    October 23, 2020 at 8:53 am

    Stunning. Absolutely stunning.

