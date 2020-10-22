My OBT

Etsomnia™ 288: Not My Circus

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Sign above by ClassicMetalSigns.

The 2017 movie The Greatest Showman, a modern retelling of the P.T. Barnum story, is flawed, but still a wonderful spectacle. I can’t explain why, but it’s been in my head this week, so I thought we’d take a look at circus-themed items on Etsy. And don’t worry (L.), I’m avoiding all scary clowns.

My departed uncle was a circus clown, so when we had his funeral, all his friends came in one car.

– The Internet

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

“Okay, Bobby, here’s the party… Wait, are those CLOWNS?!?”
(Drives away fast.)
Oh, this is just adorable! By AmyColeStudio
Who exactly was this supposed to appeal to?
These are truly adorable! By Taylorscookieco
Girl, bye.
This is a “rare” brooch, thank goodness. I’d hate to think there was a shitload of them hanging around somewhere.
That’s perfect! By UniqueBoutiqueKathy
This is the kind of dumb art they hung in children’s bedrooms in the 1950s and 1960s. It wasn’t scary, it just wasn’t any good.
“Trapeze art” because Etsy.
When you realize this IS your circus, and those ARE your monkeys. By 5AcreCreations
I don’t care how cute you are. If you go to a party dressed as a clown, no one sober will make out with you.
These dolls are beautiful! By LeBambocce
Trash can lid. That’s one way to get the kiddies to behave…

  2. scorchedeyebrowstudio
    October 22, 2020 at 7:25 am

    “It wasn’t scary, it just wasn’t any good.” This might be one of my favorite art comments ever! Thank you, again, for a guaranteed bright spot in my day.

  3. Sheree
    October 22, 2020 at 7:27 am

    I enjoyed The Greatest Showman only because Hugh Jackman was in it.

  4. janhaltn
    October 22, 2020 at 8:03 am

    Never saw the movie and maybe I should. I was always a huge fan of the circus. Today, especially in Vegas we have Circus De Soleil. Yes we have one in Orlando FL also. No clowns but some breath taking aero acts. They risk their life every night to entertain us. Hal

  5. loisajay
    October 22, 2020 at 9:16 am

    Never a fan of clowns and that, naturally, carried over to the circus. Totally creeps me out.

