Etsomnia™ 288: Not My Circus

Sign above by ClassicMetalSigns.

The 2017 movie The Greatest Showman, a modern retelling of the P.T. Barnum story, is flawed, but still a wonderful spectacle. I can’t explain why, but it’s been in my head this week, so I thought we’d take a look at circus-themed items on Etsy. And don’t worry (L.), I’m avoiding all scary clowns.

My departed uncle was a circus clown, so when we had his funeral, all his friends came in one car. – The Internet

“Okay, Bobby, here’s the party… Wait, are those CLOWNS?!?”

(Drives away fast.)

Oh, this is just adorable! By AmyColeStudio

Who exactly was this supposed to appeal to?

These are truly adorable! By Taylorscookieco

Girl, bye.

This is a “rare” brooch, thank goodness. I’d hate to think there was a shitload of them hanging around somewhere.

That’s perfect! By UniqueBoutiqueKathy

This is the kind of dumb art they hung in children’s bedrooms in the 1950s and 1960s. It wasn’t scary, it just wasn’t any good.

“Trapeze art” because Etsy.

When you realize this IS your circus, and those ARE your monkeys. By 5AcreCreations

I don’t care how cute you are. If you go to a party dressed as a clown, no one sober will make out with you.

These dolls are beautiful! By LeBambocce

Trash can lid. That’s one way to get the kiddies to behave…