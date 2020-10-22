Etsomnia™ 288: Not My Circus

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
The 2017 movie The Greatest Showman, a modern retelling of the P.T. Barnum story, is flawed, but still a wonderful spectacle. I can’t explain why, but it’s been in my head this week, so I thought we’d take a look at circus-themed items on Etsy. And don’t worry (L.), I’m avoiding all scary clowns.
My departed uncle was a circus clown, so when we had his funeral, all his friends came in one car.
– The Internet
October 22, 2020 at 6:44 am
Not mine either.
October 22, 2020 at 7:25 am
“It wasn’t scary, it just wasn’t any good.” This might be one of my favorite art comments ever! Thank you, again, for a guaranteed bright spot in my day.
October 22, 2020 at 7:27 am
I enjoyed The Greatest Showman only because Hugh Jackman was in it.
October 22, 2020 at 8:03 am
Never saw the movie and maybe I should. I was always a huge fan of the circus. Today, especially in Vegas we have Circus De Soleil. Yes we have one in Orlando FL also. No clowns but some breath taking aero acts. They risk their life every night to entertain us. Hal
October 22, 2020 at 9:16 am
Never a fan of clowns and that, naturally, carried over to the circus. Totally creeps me out.
