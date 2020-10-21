Walker on the Wild Side

The concept of the evolution of popular dances has been interpreted many times, especially since the beginning of YouTube. But the version I’m bringing you today is definitely one of the most entertaining I’ve ever seen. And at more than 30 million views, I’m clearly not the only one who thinks so!
Choreographer/dancer Ricardo Walker touches upon different phases of Michael Jackson’s work quite a few times during the video, and I have discovered that’s not pure coincidence. The Brazilian-born artist has made a career out of his MJ tributes. Since the artist died in 2009, Walker has taken Jackson’s moves, and evolved them into something that’s mostly his own. It’s making me feel like this is some of what MJ would have come to had he lived. It’s a nice thought.
You can follow the talented choreographer Ricardo Walker on his YouTube channel and on Instagram and Facebook.
October 21, 2020 at 8:53 am
That first video was highly entertaining…the amount of work they put in with the hair, outfits, and choreography….outstanding! I liked the MJ ones too, but I have more complicated feelings about him these days (though I was a huge fan back in the 80s).
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 21, 2020 at 9:55 pm
I agree that he was a complicated character, and I don’t think any of us will truly know what went on, but there’s no denying his talent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 21, 2020 at 11:16 am
Wow, Donna! I think my jaw dropped from the very first video….and stayed that way. Whew! These guys can dance!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 21, 2020 at 9:55 pm
They’re phenomenal, and they look like they’re having an absolute blast!
LikeLike
October 21, 2020 at 1:10 pm
NO!! NO!! NO!! — I started watching the first one and I sat back to be entertained. Super great dancing. BUT, as soon as I found him, the cast changed. He was center, he was on the left. He was on the right. In the middle on the end.. On and on. My headed starting springing. My feet kept dancing on the floor with me in the chair and keeping time with my fingers taping on the table. I am toooo old for this stuff. 🙂 Loved every one of them. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 21, 2020 at 9:57 pm
LOL. Don’t get too carried away! Stay with us, Hal. I liked that he didn’t always need to be the center of attention. He even gets my guy Matt Steffanina involved once in a while. So fun!
LikeLike