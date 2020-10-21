Walker on the Wild Side

The concept of the evolution of popular dances has been interpreted many times, especially since the beginning of YouTube. But the version I’m bringing you today is definitely one of the most entertaining I’ve ever seen. And at more than 30 million views, I’m clearly not the only one who thinks so!

Choreographer/dancer Ricardo Walker touches upon different phases of Michael Jackson’s work quite a few times during the video, and I have discovered that’s not pure coincidence. The Brazilian-born artist has made a career out of his MJ tributes. Since the artist died in 2009, Walker has taken Jackson’s moves, and evolved them into something that’s mostly his own. It’s making me feel like this is some of what MJ would have come to had he lived. It’s a nice thought.

You can follow the talented choreographer Ricardo Walker on his YouTube channel and on Instagram and Facebook.