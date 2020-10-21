My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Walker on the Wild Side

by 6 Comments

The concept of the evolution of popular dances has been interpreted many times, especially since the beginning of YouTube. But the version I’m bringing you today is definitely one of the most entertaining I’ve ever seen. And at more than 30 million views, I’m clearly not the only one who thinks so!

Choreographer/dancer Ricardo Walker touches upon different phases of Michael Jackson’s work quite a few times during the video, and I have discovered that’s not pure coincidence. The Brazilian-born artist has made a career out of his MJ tributes. Since the artist died in 2009, Walker has taken Jackson’s moves, and evolved them into something that’s mostly his own. It’s making me feel like this is some of what MJ would have come to had he lived. It’s a nice thought.

You can follow the talented choreographer Ricardo Walker on his YouTube channel and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Walker on the Wild Side

Leave a comment

  1. Violet
    October 21, 2020 at 8:53 am

    That first video was highly entertaining…the amount of work they put in with the hair, outfits, and choreography….outstanding! I liked the MJ ones too, but I have more complicated feelings about him these days (though I was a huge fan back in the 80s).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    October 21, 2020 at 11:16 am

    Wow, Donna! I think my jaw dropped from the very first video….and stayed that way. Whew! These guys can dance!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    October 21, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    NO!! NO!! NO!! — I started watching the first one and I sat back to be entertained. Super great dancing. BUT, as soon as I found him, the cast changed. He was center, he was on the left. He was on the right. In the middle on the end.. On and on. My headed starting springing. My feet kept dancing on the floor with me in the chair and keeping time with my fingers taping on the table. I am toooo old for this stuff. 🙂 Loved every one of them. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.