Painterly Glass

Randi Solin/Solinglass

I recently discovered the magnificent glass vessels by Randi Solin. A master of the contemporary American art glass movement, Solin also incorporates elements of Venetian glass work in her striking pieces. Working layer upon layer, she builds her pieces much like a painter does. She finishes off each piece by lopping off the top and creating a highly-polished cross-section of the layers.

“My optics serve as the window into my coloration process; into the ‘soul’ of a piece, allowing the viewer to peer into its interior life, like the rings of a tree. All of my pieces are intellectually created on that notion, that with each finished work a history is revealed.” – About Randi Solin

I am not alone in my admiration. Solin’s work has been added to the permanent collections of The White House, The United States Embassies in Algeria, Guinea, Cape Verde, Paraguay, Guatemala, Benin, and many museums and galleries nationwide.

You can follow the very talented Randi Solin on her website and on Instagram.