Painterly Glass

Randi Solin/Solinglass

I recently discovered the magnificent glass vessels by Randi Solin. A master of the contemporary American art glass movement, Solin also incorporates elements of Venetian glass work in her striking pieces. Working layer upon layer, she builds her pieces much like a painter does. She finishes off each piece by lopping off the top and creating a highly-polished cross-section of the layers.

“My optics serve as the window into my coloration process; into the ‘soul’ of a piece, allowing the viewer to peer into its interior life, like the rings of a tree. All of my pieces are intellectually created on that notion, that with each finished work a history is revealed.”

– About Randi Solin

I am not alone in my admiration. Solin’s work has been added to the permanent collections of The White House, The United States Embassies in Algeria, Guinea, Cape Verde, Paraguay, Guatemala, Benin, and many museums and galleries nationwide.

You can follow the very talented Randi Solin on her website and on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Hey Fabulous!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ What masterpiece are you working on this week?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Can you see the light at the end of the tunnel on that project?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Are you getting a little weary in the pressing?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Today, I want to encourage you to dig your heels in and press towards the mark. You know you deserve to manifestation of your dreams. After all, they're your dreams.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It doesn't matter what life brings. Remember, life will always bring it! How about you though? Are you gonna bring it when it comes to YOU? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Take a PAUSE if you have to, but don't press STOP. Inhale and exhale deeply a few times, give yourself that needed prep talk, and then go at it again.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Looking for the manifestation of my dreams. So, I can't stop now. What about you?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pictured: Teal Emperor Bowl⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #solinglass #randisolin #blownglass #hotglass #glassofig #glasssculpture #strongwomen #fineartglass #contemporaryglass #artistatwork #artglass #vermontart #thankyou #emperorbowl #teal #silver #wordart #authorofinstagram #instagood #flownetwork #flow10 #blogger #writer #bloggerofinstagram

A post shared by The FLOW Network Connection (@flow_network) on

View this post on Instagram

Range – The iconic shape of the Emperor Bowl came to me in a lucid dream many years ago. In the dream, I found myself in a darkened room dining at a long wooden table. At the head of the table sat the emperor of Japan, surrounded by his court of nobles for an extravagant feast. Before each noble was a glass vessel, filled to the brim with crystal clear water. The nobles would dip their fingers into the bowls between bites of food, cleaning their hands with the purifying waters. When I woke up I knew I had to make these glass vessels. Now I make over a dozen distinct styles of Emperor Bowls, from the interwoven Tapestry to the celestial Purple Nebula. Each Emperor Bowl is one of a kind, shaped by hand on a blow pipe, with unique coloration and Japanese silver foil. . . . #marchmeetthemaker #solinglass #blownglass #hotglass #glassofig #glasssculpture #strongwomen #fineartglass #contemporaryglass #artistatwork #artglass #vermonting #purple #tapestry #luciddreaming #emperorbowl

A post shared by Randi F Solin | Glassbower (@randi_solin) on

View this post on Instagram

#mykanos at night

A post shared by Randi F Solin | Glassbower (@randi_solin) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Painterly Glass

