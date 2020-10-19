Valerie Jo Coulson

Happy birthday to me! I thought this year, to celebrate, I’d share an amazing artist who actually found me.

It is a fairly regular thing that artists (and agents) reach out to offer their work for inclusion in the blog. I’m always happy to take a look and share my thoughts. But though I try to be positive and encouraging, I never blog about anything that doesn’t speak to me. This is more a reflection on me than it is on them, but I do find myself saying no to quite a lot of people, friends included. Happily, I didn’t have to let today’s artist down gently.

Today, we’re looking at the remarkable, distinctive, deliciously-geometric jewelry designed by Valerie Jo Coulson. After her introduction to jewelry design in art school, the artist knew she’d found her dream medium, and has been working as a studio jewelry designer, lapidary, and metalsmith ever since. And her 50+ years of jewelry design is abundantly clear in her work. Coulson’s instincts combined with her skill level are truly something special.

Her inlay work is especially toothsome. Embracing the idea of Sacred Geometry, Coulson’s work explores the connectivity of everything.

“The architecture of the jewel is configured via traditional,

time-honored metal working techniques of fabrication and

forming. This structure or bridgework creates the windows

or compartments within which to inlay the stone. In this

methodology, I can create sculptural form and painterly canvas

utilizing a modicum of these precious materials.” – Valerie Jo Coulson

