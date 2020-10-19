My OBT

Sacred Geometry

Valerie Jo Coulson

Happy birthday to me! I thought this year, to celebrate, I’d share an amazing artist who actually found me.

It is a fairly regular thing that artists (and agents) reach out to offer their work for inclusion in the blog. I’m always happy to take a look and share my thoughts. But though I try to be positive and encouraging, I never blog about anything that doesn’t speak to me. This is more a reflection on me than it is on them, but I do find myself saying no to quite a lot of people, friends included. Happily, I didn’t have to let today’s artist down gently.

Today, we’re looking at the remarkable, distinctive, deliciously-geometric jewelry designed by Valerie Jo Coulson. After her introduction to jewelry design in art school, the artist knew she’d found her dream medium, and has been working as a studio jewelry designer, lapidary, and metalsmith ever since. And her 50+ years of jewelry design is abundantly clear in her work. Coulson’s instincts combined with her skill level are truly something special.

Her inlay work is especially toothsome. Embracing the idea of Sacred Geometry, Coulson’s work explores the connectivity of everything.

“The architecture of the jewel is configured via traditional,
time-honored metal working techniques of fabrication and
forming. This structure or bridgework creates the windows
or compartments within which to inlay the stone. In this
methodology, I can create sculptural form and painterly canvas
utilizing a modicum of these precious materials.”

– Valerie Jo Coulson

You can follow Valerie Jo Coulson on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Of Virtue and Valor, ‘The Gauntlet’ Cuff. Completed in Oct. 2003 following 4 months of construction, the full story…poignant and impassioned bears more than synopsis here. It is metaphor for our universal challenges, struggles, sacrifices and triumphs. Pivotal at this critical time, is the distinguishment of all those who dedicate and risk their lives in service of protecting humanity. Their virtue and valor is the greatest inspiration which we can all recognize and emulate. Constructed in 22k Gold, inside band of 14k Gold. 2 phenomenal Queensland Black Boulder Opals embody the warrior running the gauntlet, flanked by the opposition wielding spears; inlaid with Australian Opal, Australian Chrysoprase and Wyoming Black Jade. The closure…a single spearhead pointed at a Ruby symbolizing the heart. Any direct questions or for further information, please don’t hesitate to send me a personal message. Semper fidelis . . . . . #valeriejocoulsonjewels #fineartjeweler #fineartjewelry #contemporaryjewelry #contemporaryartjewelry #gemstonejewelry #stoneinlayjewelry #oneofakindjewelry #studiojewelry #artsandjewelry #artjewelry #jewelrydesigner #sbda #opaljewelry #blackboulderopal #queenslandblack oulderopal #goldjewelry #arttowear #visualart #artwork #chrysoprase #jade #australianopal #gauntlet #goldbracelets #fineart #handmadejewelry #sculpturetowear #semperfidelis

‘Firenze ‘ Bracelet on it’s stand. Swipe to see images illustrating the anatomy of the jewel. ‘Best of Show’ Saul Bell Design Awards 2017. A visual poem of my reverence for the architects, artists and artisans of this cradle of the Renaissance. With deference to the ceiling mosaic and trompe l’oeil design evidenced in the octagonal roof structure of the Battistero di San Giovanni to Brunelleschi’s bricks which he devised to be laid up in herring bone, advancing the building of the vast dome of the Santa Maria del Fiori without any wooden structuring. Approx. 300hrs in the making. Fabricated in Sterling Silver, inlaid with Australian Tiger Iron, Purple Agate and Cady Mountain Agate. #saulbelldesignawards #firenze #architecturaljewelry #contemporaryartjewelry #contemporaryjewelry #awardwinningjewelry #studiojewelry #architecturaldesign #fineartjewelry #inlaidjewelry #stoneinlay #artinjewelry #artsandjewelry #oneofakindjewelry #mjsa #metalandsmith #lapidaryartist #inspiredjewelry #jewelrydesign #statementjewelry #artistar #valeriejocoulsonjewels

