Dead Man’s Party

Minneapolis-based jewelry artist Susan Elnora makes skulls and skeletons cute. I know how ridiculous that sounds, but it’s completely true. Her work is all weirdly playful, and there’s something truly charming about it.

“I am drawn to imagery that reflects a connection to spirit, awareness, curiosity, and playfulness. My jewelry, while often stirring unique individual associations, also tends to point to our essential connectedness and a certain shared experience of the world.” – About Susan Elnora

Elnora handcrafts all her pieces. She saws out her little shapes, smooths them with jeweler’s files, then adds them to her hand-carved pieces. Some of her jewelry also features responsibly-sourced gems, always used in perfect harmony with her whimsical little carvings and handcarved textures.

You can see all of Susan Elnora’s wonderful jewels on her website and on Instagram.