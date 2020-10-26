Dead Man’s Party

Minneapolis-based jewelry artist Susan Elnora makes skulls and skeletons cute. I know how ridiculous that sounds, but it’s completely true. Her work is all weirdly playful, and there’s something truly charming about it.
“I am drawn to imagery that reflects a connection to spirit, awareness, curiosity, and playfulness. My jewelry, while often stirring unique individual associations, also tends to point to our essential connectedness and a certain shared experience of the world.”– About Susan Elnora
Elnora handcrafts all her pieces. She saws out her little shapes, smooths them with jeweler’s files, then adds them to her hand-carved pieces. Some of her jewelry also features responsibly-sourced gems, always used in perfect harmony with her whimsical little carvings and handcarved textures.
You can see all of Susan Elnora’s wonderful jewels on her website and on Instagram.