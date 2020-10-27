Tiny Horrors

My OBT

Susete Saraiva/Monstresss

Toronto artist Susete Saraiva creates amazing, spooky miniatures that are perfect for Halloween! Her tiny replicas of horror movie houses are especially fantastic. I wish I had the room (and the budget) to collect them all!

Saraiva’s obsession with horror movies started early, and she began collecting mini figures from her favorite films.

“I’ve been collecting 7″ figures for years, and with that I began doing toy photography for fun. That hobby slowly led me to the idea of creating miniature props and scale backgrounds/dioramas for more realistic photos. From that point on, I found that my love for miniatures was growing daily and this inspired me to take my ideas down a few scales. My love with horror definitely began around the age of 5, when I snuck into the living room while The Exorcist was on TV. My fascination overpowered the fear I felt at the time which slowly turned into an obsession: the thrill of being frightened.”

You can see all of Susete Saraiva’s beautiful, spooky work on Instagram, Twitter, and Big Cartel.

Another completed service elevator #towerofterror

Candelabra from last Halloween 🕯

Itty bitty 🎃🍂

