Headdress: Hysteria Machine

Photo: Sheridan’s Art

Every year around Halloween, I feature at least one costume maker’s work. This year, I am delighted to bring you the wonderful stained glass headdresses, masks, and accessories by Hysteria Machine. The UK-based designer’s gorgeous, macabre headwear and accessories have made them a favorite among costume photo stylists the world over.

All I could find out about designer Cara was that she is “an urban pirate with a deep and profound love for all things related to sea monsters.” Sure. Why not?

“Ever since I was a little girl I have been creating and working with my hands, my mother had the most wonderful art studio when I was growing up and was always willing to show me how to make whatever it was that had caught my interest that week. From pottery to mosaics, painting and sculpture… All my life is about art. I cannot image a life without creation.” – About Hysteria Machine

You can see all of Hysteria Machine’s work on their website, in their Etsy shop, and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B06O1lUHey6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2pTBNhHe3s/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link