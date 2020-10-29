Etsomnia™ 289: Kitty Cosplay

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Doctor costume above by DangShunPet2.

We’re taking our first vacation with our Tiny Terror, Abby the crazy rescue cat. We’ll be away for Halloween, so though I lacked the nerve to try to put Herself in a costume, I thought it was fun to pretend. Here are the costumes I would totally put Abby in (if I owned a full suit of armor). Honestly, she may murder me in my sleep just for thinking about it…

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Too pretty! By MIYOPET

Looks like someone’s got regrets. By PetsAndHome

Who wants breakfast? By Ticketybootique

When the hairpiece you bought online doesn’t match, but you try to make it work anyway. By PamperedWhiskers

Too cute… Must try to resist… By meetTheBoho

If you like piña coladas… By ToCraftAHome

Why yes, I am a Hufflepuff. How did you know? By MIYOPET

Maybe he’s sad because cats can’t spell, so he doesn’t realize Taco Cat is a palindrome…

By MissMaddyMakes

Arrrrr you going to eat that? By YourHa11oween

Mad Cow Cat is not amused. By PamperedWhiskers

It looks like he saw Sharknado, and wasn’t impressed. By NotsoKittyShop

Looks like someone’s getting his temperature taken! By WhiteRoseAndLaurel

Heavy is the head that wears the crown… By ToCraftAHome

Karen was amazed. Power pose really did help her confidence! By bajukucingtangerang

I”m pretty sure I partied with this guy in the eighties. By SuchAPunkPets

WHAT DO YOU MEAN IT’S NOT A COSTUME PARTY? By PamperedWhiskers