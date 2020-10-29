My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 289: Kitty Cosplay

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Doctor costume above by DangShunPet2.

We’re taking our first vacation with our Tiny Terror, Abby the crazy rescue cat. We’ll be away for Halloween, so though I lacked the nerve to try to put Herself in a costume, I thought it was fun to pretend. Here are the costumes I would totally put Abby in (if I owned a full suit of armor). Honestly, she may murder me in my sleep just for thinking about it…

Too pretty! By MIYOPET
Looks like someone’s got regrets. By PetsAndHome
Who wants breakfast? By Ticketybootique
When the hairpiece you bought online doesn’t match, but you try to make it work anyway. By PamperedWhiskers
Too cute… Must try to resist… By meetTheBoho
If you like piña coladas… By ToCraftAHome
Why yes, I am a Hufflepuff. How did you know? By MIYOPET
Maybe he’s sad because cats can’t spell, so he doesn’t realize Taco Cat is a palindrome…
By MissMaddyMakes
Arrrrr you going to eat that? By YourHa11oween
Mad Cow Cat is not amused. By PamperedWhiskers
It looks like he saw Sharknado, and wasn’t impressed. By NotsoKittyShop
Looks like someone’s getting his temperature taken! By WhiteRoseAndLaurel
Heavy is the head that wears the crown… By ToCraftAHome
Karen was amazed. Power pose really did help her confidence! By bajukucingtangerang
I”m pretty sure I partied with this guy in the eighties. By SuchAPunkPets
WHAT DO YOU MEAN IT’S NOT A COSTUME PARTY? By PamperedWhiskers

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

