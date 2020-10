Glass Art Stories

Today, we’re taking a look at some thoroughly satisfying gothic- and Halloween-themed stained glass work by the Ukranian studio known as Glass Art Stories. The pieces are designed and created by maker Ivan Pyvovarov, who calls stained glass his family’s hobby. I wish I’d grown up in that house!

I don’t know much more about Ivan or his family, but I’m truly charmed by their work!

You can see all of Glass Art Stories’ work on their website and on Instagram and Etsy.