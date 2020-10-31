Vintage Creeps

When I was a child of about 10, my mother’s parents moved in with us. While helping them unpack, I remember coming across a few old photos of my mother and uncle as children in the 1930s in their Halloween costumes. I was utterly perplexed. Though they were a wholesome, happy family, the children’s handmade costumes were super creepy. I don’t know what happened to those photos; I don’t remember ever seeing them again. But they nonetheless stuck with me, and I have been fascinated by the Halloween getups of yesteryear ever since.

There’s just something extra frightening about vintage costumes, especially the homemade variety. I thought it might be fun to explore some of the costumes photos I found from the first half of the 20th century. For pure nightmare fuel, they blow today’s costumes out of the water.

Happy Halloween, all!