The Mexican state of Michoacán is best known for its lavish celebration of Dia de los Muertos – the Day of the Dead. The festival is celebrated for just one night, and though brief, it’s an eye-popping spectacle. The area, located in Western Mexico, occupies a stretch of coastline on the Pacific Ocean to the southwest.

Dia de los Muertos is the Mexican celebration of the Catholic holiday, All Saints Day, but in true Mexican style, their version is beautiful and touching!

According to ancient legend, November 1 is the one day when the dead can return to the land of the living. To encourage their loved ones to come back to visit them, families put up altars to their relatives in their homes. Known as ofrendas, the altars feature photos of their lost loved ones alongside their favorite possessions, treats, and even cocktails. In late afternoon, they head to the gravesites of their deceased relatives. The festivities begin after sunset, and families stay in the cemeteries all night long, not leaving until the sun comes up.

You can learn more about Michoacán on the state’s Visit Mexico site.