Jewels of Glass

Linda MacNeil

Today, I’m thrilled to bring you the one-of-a-kind art glass jewelry by designer Linda MacNeil. I have never seen anything like her work, and I’m a bit obsessed, and I’m not the only one. Her work is included in the collections of quite a few of the most reputable museums around the world.

In the early seventies, MacNeil was experimenting with using acrylics in her jewelry when she met fellow artist Dan Dailey. He showed MacNeil the advantages of glass as artist’s medium. Glass’s wide range of colors, remarkable optical properties, and incredible versatility means it can be used in place of gemstones and can even be used like metal for structural purposes. MacNeil fell in love twice – once with glass and once with Dan Dailey, who she later married.

“Using lapidary tools and techniques, Linda MacNeil has developed a unique way of working with glass. She employed files, grinding wheels, jeweler’s rouge, and a band saw with a diamond-grit blade to shape and polish the transparent clear, blue, and yellow glass of the necklace. Lucent Lines presents a compact interplay of color, form, and light.”

The Met

Maybe more than any other jeweler I’ve ever featured, Linda MacNeil’s work looks to me like really good modern art.

You can follow Linda MacNeil on her website and on Instagram.

Shape wear.

Neck Collar series

One of a kind art jewelry

