Distraction

It’s Election Day, and I just can’t think about it anymore. Beloved, besties, and I all made use of early voting in NY, so now we’re all trying to put it out of our minds for a few hours before the nail biting begins anew.
So I thought today was a perfect opportunity for something completely mindless (and utterly non-political). These are the wonderfully-edited movie dance mashup videos by kingofkungfu2002. The user’s YouTube channel is full of martial arts compilations (which do not interest me in the slightest), but when he? she? turns their talents to dance compilations, it’s pure magic.
Enjoy, and if you’re in the U.S., please get out and vote!
November 3, 2020 at 9:47 am
Maybe I’ll watch these instead of election results 😉 Far less stressful and the costuming is as much a treat as the dancing….
November 3, 2020 at 10:42 am
Hang in there, Lovely. Ella and her friends (she’s in 8th grade) have been having actual panic attacks (like the kind that send them to the ER). Her “tribe” is all LGBTQ kids, and they are terrified. I’ve always been a bit nervous on election day… but never SCARED before this year. And I was certainly never scared as a kid. But hey, it’s not constant: Sometimes the fear is supplanted by overwhelming sadness. 😦
