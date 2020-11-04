Gift Guide 2020

Pencil/glasses holder above by LennyMud.

Let’s face it; 2020 is a weird damned year. Doesn’t matter in what country you live or your age or you profession, this year is all kinds of confusing. So in the interest of putting some of the unpleasantness behind us and focusing on the positive, this year’s gift guide is full of mostly little, thoughtful things meant to make people happy. This time, I’m focusing on gifts that would bring a smile to someone’s face. Heaven knows we could all use it.

Watercolor earrings by ElementaryArts

Animal lovers:

Corgi magnets by PopDoggi

A little glass bird by MBglassArt

Funny/true cat shirt by LausineCat

Rainbow glass roosters by ZooCraftShop

Chill pill dog toys by Wrappables

Work People:

Funny mouse pad by PortOfReverieOffice

You’re on mute tee by RajMelonShop

Stylish steel stress-relief desk toy by CoMiracle

Self-inking WTF stamp by DesignsByLita

Cheerful print by StephanieCorfee

Classy Zoom backgrounds by GroomYourZoom

Retro radio bluetooth speaker by The Apollo Box

TV & Movie Fanatics:

VHS Star Wars nightlight by MomDecorShop

Golden Girls Clue board game from the NBC Store

Law & Order themed puzzles by Collections Etc.

Face hugger face mask by WellDoneGoods

Back to the Future cheese board by CuttingBoredom

Sweethearts and Couples:

Tiny birds painting by Maiestate

King and queen face masks by DudesAndDudettesGB

Japanese thread love bracelet by ShopDyad

Couples whiskey glasses by ItsAGrayLife

Travel scrapbook by TheCustomiseCompany

Handmade clutch by MegaGearCustom

Green Thumbs:

Edible/plantable lollipops from Shop Terrain

Bulb-of-the-Month subscription from Harry & David

Grow light picture frame shelf from The Green Head*

*I am so getting this for myself!

Glass planter bulb vase/stand by TheUniqueShopB

Edible flowers grow kit by Exit 15

Parents & Kids:

How to Draw Cartoons kit from FLAX

Baby burrito blanket by AwesomeSauceDesigns

Rainbow rare earth magnets (for older kids) by AIrithms

Kid-friendly phone stand by WoodDecorZentochka

Balloon sticker coat hooks by The Letteroom

Custom photo paint-by-number by Easy 123 Art

Handblown glass wishing ball by GlenariffGifts

Sports & Fitness Enthusiasts:

Sportsball tee by Snorg Tees

Smart soccer ball by Dribble Up

May the course be with you golf towel by BrochuEmbroidery

Marathon runner keepsake display by PineconeHome

Funny engraved gameday Pyrex dish by SheShackCraftsLLC

Beautiful yoga/pilates wheel by SimpleRelax

Retro Fiends:

Atomic boomerang coasters by Inkabilly

Vintage TV planter by JulieRichardCeramist

Custom MCM house sign by DashTenWorks

Mod desk pad by BlushAndThorn

Mid-century modern watercolor painting by NikiGalapon

Adorable retro pendulum clocks by BetterHomeSpace

Fire escape shelf from Sly Theron

HGTV Addicts:

Driftwood decor/key holder by WoodenWorksofHeart

Handmade wood serving platter by SavonEarthyHome

Impressive glass floor vase by TenaciousImages

Abstract cotton throw by AfriMod

Old stained glass window with original frame by Richcann

Lavender/eucalyptus door wreath by TheWildflowerGifts

Fashionistas:

Badass sunglasses by Real Darkness

Andre Leon Talley book from Barnes & Noble

Raw emerald ring by JewelrySavingLives

Vintage hat box/train case from FiddleDeeDooDah

2021 fashion illustration calendar by AtelierDorina

Sheer silk shrug by SylvieLouiseDesigns

Farmhouse wall sconces by JarfulHouse