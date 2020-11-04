Gift Guide 2020

Pencil/glasses holder above by LennyMud.
Let’s face it; 2020 is a weird damned year. Doesn’t matter in what country you live or your age or you profession, this year is all kinds of confusing. So in the interest of putting some of the unpleasantness behind us and focusing on the positive, this year’s gift guide is full of mostly little, thoughtful things meant to make people happy. This time, I’m focusing on gifts that would bring a smile to someone’s face. Heaven knows we could all use it.
Animal lovers:
Corgi magnets by PopDoggi
A little glass bird by MBglassArt
Funny/true cat shirt by LausineCat
Rainbow glass roosters by ZooCraftShop
Chill pill dog toys by Wrappables
Work People:
Funny mouse pad by PortOfReverieOffice
You’re on mute tee by RajMelonShop
Stylish steel stress-relief desk toy by CoMiracle
Self-inking WTF stamp by DesignsByLita
Cheerful print by StephanieCorfee
Classy Zoom backgrounds by GroomYourZoom
TV & Movie Fanatics:
VHS Star Wars nightlight by MomDecorShop
Golden Girls Clue board game from the NBC Store
Law & Order themed puzzles by Collections Etc.
Face hugger face mask by WellDoneGoods
Back to the Future cheese board by CuttingBoredom
Sweethearts and Couples:
Tiny birds painting by Maiestate
King and queen face masks by DudesAndDudettesGB
Japanese thread love bracelet by ShopDyad
Couples whiskey glasses by ItsAGrayLife
Travel scrapbook by TheCustomiseCompany
Green Thumbs:
Edible/plantable lollipops from Shop Terrain
Bulb-of-the-Month subscription from Harry & David
Grow light picture frame shelf from The Green Head*
*I am so getting this for myself!
Glass planter bulb vase/stand by TheUniqueShopB
Edible flowers grow kit by Exit 15
Parents & Kids:
How to Draw Cartoons kit from FLAX
Baby burrito blanket by AwesomeSauceDesigns
Rainbow rare earth magnets (for older kids) by AIrithms
Kid-friendly phone stand by WoodDecorZentochka
Balloon sticker coat hooks by The Letteroom
Custom photo paint-by-number by Easy 123 Art
Sports & Fitness Enthusiasts:
Sportsball tee by Snorg Tees
Smart soccer ball by Dribble Up
May the course be with you golf towel by BrochuEmbroidery
Marathon runner keepsake display by PineconeHome
Funny engraved gameday Pyrex dish by SheShackCraftsLLC
Beautiful yoga/pilates wheel by SimpleRelax
Retro Fiends:
Atomic boomerang coasters by Inkabilly
Vintage TV planter by JulieRichardCeramist
Custom MCM house sign by DashTenWorks
Mod desk pad by BlushAndThorn
Mid-century modern watercolor painting by NikiGalapon
Adorable retro pendulum clocks by BetterHomeSpace
HGTV Addicts:
Driftwood decor/key holder by WoodenWorksofHeart
Handmade wood serving platter by SavonEarthyHome
Impressive glass floor vase by TenaciousImages
Abstract cotton throw by AfriMod
Old stained glass window with original frame by Richcann
Lavender/eucalyptus door wreath by TheWildflowerGifts
Fashionistas:
Badass sunglasses by Real Darkness
Andre Leon Talley book from Barnes & Noble
Raw emerald ring by JewelrySavingLives
Vintage hat box/train case from FiddleDeeDooDah
2021 fashion illustration calendar by AtelierDorina
Sheer silk shrug by SylvieLouiseDesigns
November 4, 2020 at 8:47 am
I’ll be back to check them all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 4, 2020 at 11:33 am
Thank you, Beverly!
LikeLiked by 1 person