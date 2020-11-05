The Ginger Jig

The election has just taken the funny right out of me, so Etsomnia™ is taking the week off.

Multi-instrumentalist Alina Gingertail is what’s lifting my spirits today. The young musician creates recordings and music videos from her home in Blagoveshchensk, Russia. Although those may sound like fairly humble beginnings, more than 1.12 million people have subscribed to her YouTube channel. When you give her a listen, the reason for her popularity will become immediately apparent.

Gingertail typically plays music from video games, animation series, and fantasy movie soundtracks, which I would normally find a bit off-putting. But her lovely voice and mastery of a wide variety of folk instruments make this music that wouldn’t typically appeal to me charming instead. Her versatility is amazing. I’ve never seen one person play so many different instruments!

You can follow Alina Gingertail on her YouTube channel and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, and Patreon.