Solitude and Peace (in Miniature)

Well, folks, it finally happened. Due to technical difficulties (I’m on vacation, got distracted by the electoral college, and just plain forgot), this morning’s post didn’t get written. Here is the quickie version of what I wanted to share with you. Sorry. I’ll do better tomorrow…
Welcome to the tiny, marvelous world of Ellie Eveleigh’s miniature paintings. She describes herself as a “painter of nostalgic moments & dreams,” and her work as “hand-drawn blackwork designs inspired by finding solitude and peace in the world around us.” That sounds very much like something we could all use right now.
You can see more of Ellie Eveleigh’s work on Instagram, Facebook, Red Bubble, and Etsy.
November 6, 2020 at 9:16 am
Super beautiful art. She is selling them at a reasonable cost also. I would be happy to have one in my house but it would get lost for sure. — Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 6, 2020 at 9:31 am
You know what a thing I have for miniature paintings. I have them sprinkled throughout our hallway/gallery area, and I think I’ve got the perfect spot for one of her paintings. Now, I just have to choose which one!
LikeLike
November 6, 2020 at 9:34 am
Beautiful little works of art. I like attention to detail, but she takes it to an whole nother level. Beautiful stuff!
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 6, 2020 at 10:36 am
I like how snapshot-like they are. Her unexpected angles and partial inclusion of objects nearby give the whole scene a really authentic feel.
LikeLiked by 1 person