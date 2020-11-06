Solitude and Peace (in Miniature)

Ellie Eveleigh/elleveart

Well, folks, it finally happened. Due to technical difficulties (I’m on vacation, got distracted by the electoral college, and just plain forgot), this morning’s post didn’t get written. Here is the quickie version of what I wanted to share with you. Sorry. I’ll do better tomorrow…

Welcome to the tiny, marvelous world of Ellie Eveleigh’s miniature paintings. She describes herself as a “painter of nostalgic moments & dreams,” and her work as “hand-drawn blackwork designs inspired by finding solitude and peace in the world around us.” That sounds very much like something we could all use right now.

You can see more of Ellie Eveleigh’s work on Instagram, Facebook, Red Bubble, and Etsy.