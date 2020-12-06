My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Effortless (Vintage) Chic

by 4 Comments

Etsy seller Sympathique Kimono collects and sells vintage and antique Japanese kimono that will knock your Tabi split socks off. The shop is curated by Amalie who is based in Yokohama, Japan.

I own a number of vintage kimonos, and I wear them every time I get a chance. I’m especially fond of throwing one on over a pair of flowy pants or jeans. The beautiful fabrics and unfailingly-flattering cut elevate even simple clothes to something special.

You can check out all of Amalie’s beautiful collection in her SympathiqueKimono Etsy shop and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Effortless (Vintage) Chic

  1. janhaltn
    December 6, 2020 at 8:48 am

    All of them are beautiful. There is just something about them that makes a woman special when wearing one. 🙂 you won’t see one of them in Walmart. Don’t remember where but I saw a couple of them on display in an art museum. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    December 6, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Lovely…but…I am the worst at getting my sleeves into what ever I am doing so…..better just look.

  3. StellaKate Blue
    December 6, 2020 at 11:41 am

    Lovely. I am drawn to the apricot blossom fabric!

  4. isaiah46ministries
    December 6, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    The colors are so beautiful, and so reminiscent of God’s beautiful earth. I just loved looking at them.

