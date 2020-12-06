Effortless (Vintage) Chic

Etsy seller Sympathique Kimono collects and sells vintage and antique Japanese kimono that will knock your Tabi split socks off. The shop is curated by Amalie who is based in Yokohama, Japan.

I own a number of vintage kimonos, and I wear them every time I get a chance. I’m especially fond of throwing one on over a pair of flowy pants or jeans. The beautiful fabrics and unfailingly-flattering cut elevate even simple clothes to something special.

You can check out all of Amalie’s beautiful collection in her SympathiqueKimono Etsy shop and on Instagram.