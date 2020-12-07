Goldsmith Jeanette Park creates glorious, modern jewels under the name ParkFord Jewelry. The daughter of two jewelers, she grew up watching how her parents’ work had the power to change their customers’ lives, and she knew she wanted to follow in their footsteps. After following a corporate career for a while, Park decided to become a jewelry designer full time.

Park’s shapes are inspired by the architecture that surrounds her in Chicago, and it’s got a wonderful, metropolitan feel. Among Park’s Chicago architecture inspirations is the Victorian Moorish-influenced Mantonya Flats building, which gave her the idea for her most recent Revival line of fine jewelry.

“Chicago is a city that has a beautiful mix of old and new—we have these beautiful old buildings and vintage residential homes in the middle of a modern and vibrant city. So, for a long time walking around my neighborhood and the city I would see these ornate details that were so unique, and I knew that I wanted to design something around them. “Revival is a powerful word, and as I launched this new collection and relaunched ParkFord, I felt it was the perfect name. But also, when I started working on this collection it was when our shelter-in-place orders started. For me this collective pause in our lives gave me the time to refocus and actually motivated me to start designing with the inspirations I had in the back of my mind that I had put off for so long. So it was a time of revival for me personally and one that lead to, very luckily, something positive. Jeanette Park

“Revival” also refers to the fact that Park’s pieces are made of recycled 14K gold and natural gemstones. I’ve never heard of fine jewelry made from recycled materials before. What a great idea!

You can follow ParkFord Jewelry on the brand’s website and on Instagram and Facebook.