What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Thor Would Be Jealous

Klan Rúnda

Today, we’re looking at some amazing handmade Celtic, Norse, and Viking-inspired art by Klan Rúnda, a family business in Boone, North Carolina. The family hand-carves amazing pieces that are “infused with the spirit or our ancestors.”

In addition to their amazing, legit-looking carved pieces, the family Rúnda also gives Renaissance Fair-esque performances. But they’re not content to offer just entertainment and authentic meals. Oh, no. These amazingly-energetic and creative people also put up their guests in handmade Nordic tents. How’s that for total immersion?

I am really in awe of the Klan Rúnda’s woodworking and carvings, and I need one of those badass hammers. Take THAT, walnuts!

You can see all of Klan Rúnda’s amazing artwork on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Etsy. And you can check out the family’s roving historical theater experience on the Viking Experience Instagram.

Thor Would Be Jealous

  1. bcparkison
    December 8, 2020 at 9:42 am

    Hmmm…Don’t see any thing I need but they do seem to be made well.

  2. janhaltn
    December 8, 2020 at 9:50 am

    It might need to wait until after my trip to visit with my family tomorrow but I could afford some of their beautiful work. The time that went into any of them has to be large. If I am ever in their area, I would like to just feel any one of them. Rub my fingers over it. WOW – Hal

  3. Tracy
    December 8, 2020 at 10:29 am

    Well I finally found the perfect gift for my Norwegian husband! How it will look in our mid century home , not sure. He’s not getting the throne though. I’m just sayin.

