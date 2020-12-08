Thor Would Be Jealous

Klan Rúnda

Today, we’re looking at some amazing handmade Celtic, Norse, and Viking-inspired art by Klan Rúnda, a family business in Boone, North Carolina. The family hand-carves amazing pieces that are “infused with the spirit or our ancestors.”

In addition to their amazing, legit-looking carved pieces, the family Rúnda also gives Renaissance Fair-esque performances. But they’re not content to offer just entertainment and authentic meals. Oh, no. These amazingly-energetic and creative people also put up their guests in handmade Nordic tents. How’s that for total immersion?

I am really in awe of the Klan Rúnda’s woodworking and carvings, and I need one of those badass hammers. Take THAT, walnuts!

You can see all of Klan Rúnda’s amazing artwork on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Etsy. And you can check out the family’s roving historical theater experience on the Viking Experience Instagram.