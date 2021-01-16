My OBT

A Really Great Wave

Jumpei Mitsui

A couple of years ago, Japan’s Jumpei Mitsui was named the World’s youngest-ever certified LEGO professional. This is quite an honor, considering there are only 21 LEGO Certified Professionals in the world at any time. More recently, Mitsui became a LEGO household name for his recent large-scale recreation of Hokusai’s iconic Great Wave off Kanagawa, using 50,000 pieces and taking in excess of 400 hours to complete. The final piece measures about 4′ by 5′ and is in the permanent collection of the Hankyu Brick Museum in Osaka, Japan.

Mitsui wasn’t content just to imitate the iconic painting. Since his work would be in three dimensions, he felt the need to better understand wave action and shape.

“I read several papers on rogue waves to check their consistency, and watched and observed the waves on YouTube for 4 hours. When I was a kid, I lived in a house with sea views, so of course I see a lot of real waves.”

– Jumpei Mitsui

Mitsui was tapped to be a professional LEGO builder while a student at the University of Tokyo. The young artist has since produced commissions for companies, TV, and publications. Many people who have seen his works rediscover the unlimited possibility of LEGO bricks. Jumpei also works in the area of education using basic LEGO bricks.

You can see all of Jumpei Mitsui’s wonderful LEGO creations on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LEGO, and YouTube. And you can check out the Hankyu LEGO Brick Museum website.

2 thoughts on “A Really Great Wave

  2. janhaltn
    January 16, 2021 at 8:33 am

    A lot of work went into building all of them. Also, they had to have a mental picture of the end product. Enjoyed – Hal

    Like

    Reply

