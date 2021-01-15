My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Kind of Stories We Need Right Now

No matter who you are, the endless barrage of bad news has likely been getting you down. Well, I’m pleased to report that Late Night host Seth Meyers has devised a (temporary) cure for news fatigue. It’s a segment he calls The Kind of Stories We Need Right Now, and it focuses on positive stories to make us all feel better.

It’s a simple premise – good people doing good or fun or awesome things. These fun stories are working for me, and I hope they work for you, too!

You can follow Late Night With Seth Meyers on YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

