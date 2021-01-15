No matter who you are, the endless barrage of bad news has likely been getting you down. Well, I’m pleased to report that Late Night host Seth Meyers has devised a (temporary) cure for news fatigue. It’s a segment he calls The Kind of Stories We Need Right Now, and it focuses on positive stories to make us all feel better.

It’s a simple premise – good people doing good or fun or awesome things. These fun stories are working for me, and I hope they work for you, too!

You can follow Late Night With Seth Meyers on YouTube.