My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 296: What the Frock?

by 6 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Since I am starting a new career in real estate, I though my work wardrobe could use a little updating. I already have more pairs of black pants than any one 2-legged person should ever possess, and my closet is full of good jackets and tops, so I concluded a work dress or two were in order. But some Etsy sellers have a weird idea of what constitutes a “career dress”

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Perfect if I was trying to sell this house. Sold by ByJingoVintage
According to the description, it’s not ugly. It’s ‘whimsical.’
Fantastic! By TielDorein
They do say to dress for the job you want
I can’t imagine I would sell too many apartments dressed as a giant baby…
This one just looks like success! By FIIBBS
Maybe if I worked here
I’m not usually into animal prints, but I would wear this knockout in a hot minute! By RozzCloset
It’s not bad on her, but I would just look like I’d tucked my dress into my underwear. Again.
Whoops! Wrong career
Very professional without being boring! By heartmycloset
No, thanks. I’m a weird enough shape already.
Well, it does have houses on it…
Love it! By BELASSE
Perfect for the career woman who hates to ask for directions…
It is not clear to me whether she’s holding it out to show it to us or to get it as far away from her as possible.
Beautiful, plus it would make me very easy to pick out of a crowd! By heartmycloset
I don’t think I’d get many home buyers in this disaster by Givenchy, but if it’s clown cars you’re selling, this would be perfect!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 296: What the Frock?

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    January 14, 2021 at 7:59 am

    A couple of them are real interesting. But for others, I wonder if the age of the designer is less than two digits. The only reason this got a five star was the rose dress. — Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    January 14, 2021 at 9:22 am

    Good is good and bad is bad. Thankfully I can now see.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. BACK ROADS AND OTHER STORIES
    January 14, 2021 at 9:26 am

    Oh, wow! Some of these are seriously hideous, but you cleverly inserted a couple of nice one in the stream of nonsense 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.