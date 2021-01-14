Etsomnia™ 296: What the Frock?

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Since I am starting a new career in real estate, I though my work wardrobe could use a little updating. I already have more pairs of black pants than any one 2-legged person should ever possess, and my closet is full of good jackets and tops, so I concluded a work dress or two were in order. But some Etsy sellers have a weird idea of what constitutes a “career dress”…

Perfect if I was trying to sell this house. Sold by ByJingoVintage

According to the description, it’s not ugly. It’s ‘whimsical.’

Fantastic! By TielDorein

They do say to dress for the job you want…

I can’t imagine I would sell too many apartments dressed as a giant baby…

This one just looks like success! By FIIBBS

Maybe if I worked here…

I’m not usually into animal prints, but I would wear this knockout in a hot minute! By RozzCloset

It’s not bad on her, but I would just look like I’d tucked my dress into my underwear. Again.

Very professional without being boring! By heartmycloset

No, thanks. I’m a weird enough shape already.

Well, it does have houses on it…

Love it! By BELASSE

Perfect for the career woman who hates to ask for directions…

It is not clear to me whether she’s holding it out to show it to us or to get it as far away from her as possible.

Beautiful, plus it would make me very easy to pick out of a crowd! By heartmycloset

I don’t think I’d get many home buyers in this disaster by Givenchy, but if it’s clown cars you’re selling, this would be perfect!