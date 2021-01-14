Etsomnia™ 296: What the Frock?

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Since I am starting a new career in real estate, I though my work wardrobe could use a little updating. I already have more pairs of black pants than any one 2-legged person should ever possess, and my closet is full of good jackets and tops, so I concluded a work dress or two were in order. But some Etsy sellers have a weird idea of what constitutes a “career dress”…
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
January 14, 2021 at 7:59 am
A couple of them are real interesting. But for others, I wonder if the age of the designer is less than two digits. The only reason this got a five star was the rose dress. — Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 14, 2021 at 10:10 am
I love that one!
LikeLike
January 14, 2021 at 9:22 am
Good is good and bad is bad. Thankfully I can now see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 14, 2021 at 10:11 am
I’m glad!
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 14, 2021 at 9:26 am
Oh, wow! Some of these are seriously hideous, but you cleverly inserted a couple of nice one in the stream of nonsense 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 14, 2021 at 10:11 am
I did my best!
LikeLiked by 1 person