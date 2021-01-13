Don’t Mess With the Millinery Man

Irish hat designer Philip Anthony Treacy was once described by Vogue as “perhaps the greatest living milliner.” That pretty well sums it up. The award-winning designer’s glorious creations have been sported by fashion icons from Madonna to the Duchess of Cornwall, and his hats have been featured by legendary photographers including Richard Avedon and Irving Penn.
“Every hat I have ever made has begun in my mind as a photograph. I can see it on the model, at the right angle, before I even begin.”– Philip Treacy
What an interesting way to approach fashion design. Starting with the overall effect then reverse engineering the piece must take an exceptional knowledge of hat architecture. It’s no wonder his hats are included in the permanent collections of world-class museums including the Victoria and Albert Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
You can see all of Philip Treacy’s jaw-dropping creations on his website and on Instagram. You can also purchase his book, Philip Treacy: Hat Designer, on Amazon.
January 13, 2021 at 7:09 am
I have one of hats, it’s amazing and has been worn to so many events that I can now justify what I paid for it!
January 13, 2021 at 10:14 am
You do?!? That’s amazing! I’m so jealous.
January 13, 2021 at 11:47 am
Actually I have two of his hats but the other one is a very stylish rain hat. This one is an extravaganza.
January 13, 2021 at 3:32 pm
It sounds devastatingly fabulous.
January 13, 2021 at 8:34 am
Such beauty and imagination! Thank you.
January 13, 2021 at 10:14 am
He’s quite the architect!
January 13, 2021 at 11:19 am
He and Isabella Blow were quite the wild ones.
January 13, 2021 at 3:32 pm
It truly looked like they had big fun!
January 13, 2021 at 12:12 pm
The hat that Madonna is wearing looks great. And it looks like something she would wear. I do wonder how some of those stay on the heads. Enjoyed looking at all of them, Do you need a staple gun to wear a couple of them? OUCH =- Hal
January 13, 2021 at 3:33 pm
I assume there is some kind of headband system underneath, but staples seem easier…
