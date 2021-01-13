Don’t Mess With the Millinery Man

Philip Treacy

Irish hat designer Philip Anthony Treacy was once described by Vogue as “perhaps the greatest living milliner.” That pretty well sums it up. The award-winning designer’s glorious creations have been sported by fashion icons from Madonna to the Duchess of Cornwall, and his hats have been featured by legendary photographers including Richard Avedon and Irving Penn.

“Every hat I have ever made has begun in my mind as a photograph. I can see it on the model, at the right angle, before I even begin.” – Philip Treacy

What an interesting way to approach fashion design. Starting with the overall effect then reverse engineering the piece must take an exceptional knowledge of hat architecture. It’s no wonder his hats are included in the permanent collections of world-class museums including the Victoria and Albert Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

You can see all of Philip Treacy’s jaw-dropping creations on his website and on Instagram. You can also purchase his book, Philip Treacy: Hat Designer, on Amazon.