No Parking

You may recall that in November, I posted about the beautiful nature photos in the Department of the Interior‘s social media feed. Today, we’re looking at another US government feed with all of the natural beauty (but none of the political commentary). The National Parks Service will be turning 105 next month, but don’t let their advanced age fool you. They’re very much keeping up with the times. Their social media feed is not just beautiful (and non-political), whoever writes their captions also has a great sense of humor!
“Our national parks host millions of people a year, sustain countless species, and safeguard some of the most breathtaking landscapes on the planet. They preserve natural and cultural resources for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations.”– National Geographic
In 2016, in honor of the National Parks Service centennial, nature photographer Jonathan Irish committed to photographing all of the national parks in 1 year. Irish published a book about his experience, and it’s of course full of his fantastic photos.
You can check out the National Parks Service on Instagram. And you can check out Jonathan Irish’s National Parks adventures on the project website and on Instagram.
Note: not all photos below were taken by Jonathan Irish. Photo credits appear at the bottom of each caption.
January 19, 2021 at 7:37 am
I could spend all day looking at all of the photographs of National Parks around the world. The top of my bucket list was to visit all lower 48 states. I made 31 of them and I am not finished. My health forced me to take a rest period. I am searching for a small RV and I am about ready to continue my quest. Today’s post only added to my desire to go camping again. New York is on the unfinished list. I urge everybody to get out and look at the world around you daily, weather permitting. Stay safe — Hal
LikeLike
January 19, 2021 at 8:49 am
Good post, The ladies would probably be taking “selfies” in todays world
LikeLike
January 19, 2021 at 8:54 am
Such beauty. Thank you!
LikeLike
January 19, 2021 at 12:19 pm
The bear and the porcupine…but all of these shots fall into the ‘so amazing’ category.
Gladys and Beatrice–for some reason I looked at that photo and immediately thought of the “Welcome to Schitt’s Creek” sign. You think?
LikeLike