No Parking

National Parks Service

You may recall that in November, I posted about the beautiful nature photos in the Department of the Interior‘s social media feed. Today, we’re looking at another US government feed with all of the natural beauty (but none of the political commentary). The National Parks Service will be turning 105 next month, but don’t let their advanced age fool you. They’re very much keeping up with the times. Their social media feed is not just beautiful (and non-political), whoever writes their captions also has a great sense of humor!

“Our national parks host millions of people a year, sustain countless species, and safeguard some of the most breathtaking landscapes on the planet. They preserve natural and cultural resources for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations.” – National Geographic

In 2016, in honor of the National Parks Service centennial, nature photographer Jonathan Irish committed to photographing all of the national parks in 1 year. Irish published a book about his experience, and it’s of course full of his fantastic photos.

You can check out the National Parks Service on Instagram. And you can check out Jonathan Irish’s National Parks adventures on the project website and on Instagram.

Note: not all photos below were taken by Jonathan Irish. Photo credits appear at the bottom of each caption.