L’Art de la Préservation

Mlle Hipolyte

The French artist known as Mlle Hipolyte creates beautiful, textural paper representations of flora and fauna. She skillfully cuts, crimps, and fringes paper, forming accurate, lifelike 3D sculptures of exotic, endangered subjects. The artist reports that as time-consuming as her art is, she actually spends even more time in the research phase. Hipolyte works in biodegradable paper because of her concern with the effects of the climate crisis on plants and animals.

Hipolyte’s wonderful origami-like work ranges in scale from fingertip- to wall-sized, but her attention to detail is consistent, no matter what the dimensions.

