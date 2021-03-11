My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

L’Art de la Préservation

by

Mlle Hipolyte

Sorry, my dears. Etsomnia is still on break. Yesterday was my final oral surgery, and it’s impossible to be funny while crying and bleeding and mumbling. Next week, my mouth will still be recovering, but at least my funny bone should be healed.

The French artist known as Mlle Hipolyte creates beautiful, textural paper representations of flora and fauna. She skillfully cuts, crimps, and fringes paper, forming accurate, lifelike 3D sculptures of exotic, endangered subjects. The artist reports that as time-consuming as her art is, she actually spends even more time in the research phase. Hipolyte works in biodegradable paper because of her concern with the effects of the climate crisis on plants and animals.

Hipolyte’s wonderful origami-like work ranges in scale from fingertip- to wall-sized, but her attention to detail is consistent, no matter what the dimensions.

You can follow Mlle Hipolyte on Instagram and Facebook, and you can buy her beautiful work in her Etsy shop.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

L'Art de la Préservation

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    March 11, 2021 at 8:26 am

    Good work. good eye for detail.

    Like

    Reply
  2. lois
    March 11, 2021 at 9:15 am

    Donna–I hope you are feeling better soon.

    Like

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    March 11, 2021 at 11:06 am

    I have never looked at ‘paper art’ that I did not fall in love with. I could never do it!. Let me add good thoughts for Donna’s quick recovery from the oral pain. Hal

    Like

    Reply

