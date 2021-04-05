My OBT

Walking Through History

Today, we’re looking at Netherlanders Jared and Angela, and their ongoing costume project, Walking Through History. If you’ve been following this blog for a while, you know how into costumes my friends and I are. So when I came across this talented pair, I was utterly charmed (and more than a little jealous)! Jared and Angela create glorious, meticulously-crafted, historical designs, then wear them to fairs, castles historic events, and occasionally even TV productions.

“Historic clothing was made with the highest level of craftsmanship, that nowadays can only be found in couture. I love to study old paintings and (photos of) existing antique garments from museums, to see how garments are constructed and built up, what’s worn underneath, how it’s lined and interlined, how the clothing evolved through the years, which class is wearing which garments, materials, colors etc.”

– Angela Mombers interview with The Art of Dress

Jared and Angela’s costumes span a number of centuries, which can’t be easy to manage. They must spend a ton of time on research (my other favorite thing to do…). And once Angela begins sewing, her results are pure magic. Angela apparently spends twice as much time trying to find images showing the backs and insides of historical costumes, since they are often not represented. I never thought about it, but of course getting the hidden details would be a real challenge.

Angela’s method of using vintage fabrics and trims where available make a tremendous difference, too. And thanks to her lengthy, thorough process, the resulting garments are undeniably successful and eminently satisfying!

You can follow Walking Through History on Instagram and Facebook.

Walking Through History

  1. bcparkison
    April 5, 2021 at 8:03 am

    Beautiful work but they don’t look very comfortable. I’ll stick with jeans.

  2. janhaltn
    April 5, 2021 at 8:42 am

    About one time a month I think about living in that time as a prince or Duke. I would fit better than I do today at times. I loved the work. They didn’t show what makes that waist so small either. They had a maid or two to help them get dressed every day. I wonder if they were just home and had no guests coming what they wore. The St. Louis Art Museum had some on display. Most died at age 50 or sooner also. Ok, enough I will live at this age and enjoy bare feet and shorts in Florida. Hal

  3. isaiah46ministries
    April 5, 2021 at 9:10 am

    Beautiful and so detailed. That looks like a lot of work, but it is elegant and just lovely.

