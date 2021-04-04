Repost: Happy Then Sad Then Happy Again

1/25/17: Someone I know posted this sweet, romantic piece on Facebook, and I wanted to share it. It is beautifully choreographed and performed by Kyle Hanagami and Haley Fitzgerald. So many of the dances I post are angst-ridden and, while gorgeous and moving, often a little painful to watch. But when I saw this piece, it seemed so refreshing and positive, I thought it was just the thing. The song, “Sweater Weather” by Alyson Stoner and Max Schneider, is as lovely as the dance. I’m certainly going to have it on repeat for a while.

Alas, when I started to research these two lovely dancers, I found the angst in their story after all. In 2013, in honor of Hanagami’s uncle with whom he was very close, the young performer started a drive called Letters of Love to raise money for cancer research. Then in late 2014, young Hanagami himself was diagnosed with Leukemia. This heartbreaking video is how he announced his cancer to the world:

“My fingers tremble as I push the button to make this video public. It’s almost as if sharing this video made it all real. I try not to think of this as a battle because I’m not a fighter. This is more about staying strong. And if anything, I’m a survivor (*cue Destiny’s Child). I’ve always said, “If anyone were to deal with this, I’m glad it’s me, because I know I’m strong enough to face it,” but I am only strong because of the love that exists in my life.” -Kyle Hanagami

Amazingly, the lovely young man is in remission, and I am thrilled to report that he’s back to work and dancing like a champ. What a relief!

Now back to the fun choreography.

And here they are at it again:

Just one more. Here’s a much younger Haley kicking ass and taking names with more of Kyle’s choreography: