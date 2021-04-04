My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Happy Then Sad Then Happy Again

1/25/17: Someone I know posted this sweet, romantic piece on Facebook, and I wanted to share it. It is beautifully choreographed and performed by Kyle Hanagami and Haley Fitzgerald. So many of the dances I post are angst-ridden and, while gorgeous and moving, often a little painful to watch. But when I saw this piece, it seemed so refreshing and positive, I thought it was just the thing. The song, “Sweater Weather” by Alyson Stoner and Max Schneider, is as lovely as the dance. I’m certainly going to have it on repeat for a while.

Alas, when I started to research these two lovely dancers, I found the angst in their story after all. In 2013, in honor of Hanagami’s uncle with whom he was very close, the young performer started a drive called Letters of Love to raise money for cancer research. Then in late 2014, young Hanagami himself was diagnosed with Leukemia. This heartbreaking video is how he announced his cancer to the world:

“My fingers tremble as I push the button to make this video public. It’s almost as if sharing this video made it all real. I try not to think of this as a battle because I’m not a fighter. This is more about staying strong. And if anything, I’m a survivor (*cue Destiny’s Child). I’ve always said, “If anyone were to deal with this, I’m glad it’s me, because I know I’m strong enough to face it,” but I am only strong because of the love that exists in my life.” -Kyle Hanagami

Amazingly, the lovely young man is in remission, and I am thrilled to report that he’s back to work and dancing like a champ. What a relief!

Now back to the fun choreography.

And here they are at it again:

Just one more. Here’s a much younger Haley kicking ass and taking names with more of Kyle’s choreography:

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Repost: Happy Then Sad Then Happy Again

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    April 4, 2021 at 8:01 am

    Let me make this clear, I liked every one of the videos. I enjoyed watching them. But they were basic dance moves and nothing that made me go WOW. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    April 4, 2021 at 8:44 am

    Dance is an art but I really prefer slow dancing.
    Bless his heart and all the others . I have a young fried who has been in and out of hell for over 5 years dealing with the c word. God has been good to him and today he is striving to continue on in life.

    Like

    Reply

