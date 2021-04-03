My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: (Birds of) Paradise by the Dashboard Light

Superb Bird-of-Paradise Lophorina superba mating dance
Can you imagine how you’d react if someone worked that hard for your attention? Me neither, but I’m sure I would be more enthused than this.

4/28/15: Male birds of paradise have it rough. Sure, they’re gorgeous to look at and spectacular dancers, but their potential mates, while not looking so hot themselves, are really, really choosy. The females seem permanently unimpressed, like models in a sports bar.

I guess it makes sense from an evolutionary perspective, but still, it makes me feel bad for the poor guys. And would it kill the females to fix themselves up a little? Sheesh! Throw on some lipstick, make a bit of effort. Have some pride!

Anyway, here’s an excerpt from the 2007 feature-length documentary, “Earth,” narrated by my idol, Patrick Stewart. The segment does a great job illustrating this epic battle of the sexes. (NOTE: BBC took down the excerpt, but I left the reference, because it’s a magnificent documentary and I highly recommend it. Instead, here’s some other beautiful BBC bird of paradise footage!)

If, like me, you want more, you can learn all about these amazing creatures at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Cornell’s resources include the wonderful introductory video below which shows a glimpse of many of the 39 species of Bird of Paradise. It also gives some idea of the herculean effort the lab took in capturing these birds’ images and sounds. This is a very committed group of people!

There’s also a quite good BBC Birds of Paradise documentary on you YouTube if you have the time. Here’s a fascinating excerpt.

After I watched that, I found myself even more fascinated by the birds, I couldn’t resist including pictures of a few of my favorites. They really are amazing.

Greater Bird-of-Paradise Paradisaea apoda
Victoria's Rifelbird Ptiloris victoriae
King Bird-of-Paradise Cicinnurus regius
Stephanie's Astrapia Astrapia stephaniae
Carola's Parotia Parotia carolae
Western Parotia sefilata
Black Sickelbill Epimachus fastosus
Wilson's Bird-of-Paradise Cicinnurus respublica
Ribbon-Tailed Astrapia mayeri
Goldie's Bird-of-Paradise Paradisaea decora
Splendid Astrapia splendidissima
Blue Bird-of-Paradise Paradisaea rudolphi
2 thoughts on “Repost: (Birds of) Paradise by the Dashboard Light

  1. bcparkison
    April 3, 2021 at 8:06 am

    The awesomeness of our Creator.

    Like

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    April 3, 2021 at 10:44 am

    Donna had a surprise for me this AM. I thought before I got to here, this about the plant, Bird of Paradise. Yes, I probably, many years ago heard or seen something about the bird but being a plant lover, I vaguely remember it. So, I enjoyed learning more about this being a female dominated planet, which I already knew. Hal

    Like

    Reply

