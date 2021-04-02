Nick Kunst

Dutch chocolatier Nick Kunst crafts gorgeous, edible works of art, and I’m absolutely obsessed! Though I find it hard to believe, apparently the food artist only began working with chocolate three years ago. He certainly didn’t take long to perfect his new craft! And Kunst is so excited about his work, he’s very generous with his tips and tricks, sharing tutorials, tips, and tricks on his Instagram and YouTube.

Although Kunst’s chocolates are near-perfect in color, shape, and shine, his subdued color palette of earth tones grounds them and keeps them from looking too slick or machine made.

You can follow Nick Kunst Chocolates on Instagram and YouTube.