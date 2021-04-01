Etsomnia™ 305: April Fools

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Happy April Fools Day! I never really got the point of pranking people, but I know some people enjoy it. So today, I thought we would explore joke and prank ideas on Etsy. Is it just me, or do most of the “funny” items on Etsy mostly consist of puerile jokes in terrible taste? Of course, some of them just taste terrible.

Apparently, soap that looks like food is a whole thing on Etsy.

This feels like a lawsuit waiting to happen.

Well, that’s one way to get rid of wood shavings…

I didn’t expect to find anything worthwhile today, but this is brilliant! By MomentInMotherhood

This, too, is soap, if you can imagine. People buy this stuff?

Etsy is really good at getting you to spend money on nothing.

I am entirely anti-fake-bug-prank, but the picture was so over the top, I couldn’t resist.

While this prank would make me happy, I know some people (Beloved) who would be furious! By DickAtYourDoor

This seems like more of a Father’s Day gift…

Coronavirus piñata. Too soon.