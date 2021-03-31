Crayon Crazy

Herb Williams

American sculptor Herb Williams does something children have been attempting for decades – he makes true art. His organic-looking creations are full of movement and energy. And crayons. They’re very, very full of crayons, some pieces involve hundreds of thousands of the colorful wax sticks.

After working construction during his high school summers, Williams earned a BFA in sculpture from Birmingham-Southern College. After graduation, the artist moved to Florida and worked at a bronze foundry associated with the Atelier Popliteo. In 1998, Williams moved to Nashville, where he has lived and worked ever since.

I’m not entirely sure how the artist’s early work with bronze led him to crayon sculpture, but I really enjoy the whimsy and wild excess of his crayon work. He uses so many of the things, Williams is one of the few artists with an actual account with Crayola. In 2011, his crayon work earned him a Guinness World Record for his piece commemorating the Jack Daniel’s birthday bash at the South Street Seaport.

“Crayons are a gateway drug. To most adults, the sight and smell of crayons produce specific memories of childhood. The twist in the road to nostalgia is the creation of a new object, from a medium in which it was not intended. This element of unexpected interaction and play had me at hello.” – Herb Williams Artist Statement

