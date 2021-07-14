Old Black Water

Steven Kovacs

Nature photography always makes me happy. When it’s underwater photography, I’m even happier. But when it’s deep water photography, that’s when I’m at my giddiest. Today, I’m delighted to bring you the amazing photography of Steven Kovacs. It’s hard to believe, but the artist is entirely self taught. While all his photos are incredible, it’s really his blackwater dive photos that really blow me away.

Blackwater photography involves drifting near the surface at night in very deep water to photograph rarely seen pelagic and deep water species that migrate to the surface under the cover of darkness. Kovacks’s way of framing the fish against the dark backdrop makes for amazingly dramatic photos that highlight parts of the sea creatures we wouldn’t normally see.

You can see all of Steven Kovacs’s magical photography on Instagram and Facebook. You can also buy prints of Kovacs’s work on the Blue Planet website.