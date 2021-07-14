Old Black Water

Nature photography always makes me happy. When it’s underwater photography, I’m even happier. But when it’s deep water photography, that’s when I’m at my giddiest. Today, I’m delighted to bring you the amazing photography of Steven Kovacs. It’s hard to believe, but the artist is entirely self taught. While all his photos are incredible, it’s really his blackwater dive photos that really blow me away.
Blackwater photography involves drifting near the surface at night in very deep water to photograph rarely seen pelagic and deep water species that migrate to the surface under the cover of darkness. Kovacks’s way of framing the fish against the dark backdrop makes for amazingly dramatic photos that highlight parts of the sea creatures we wouldn’t normally see.
You can see all of Steven Kovacs’s magical photography on Instagram and Facebook. You can also buy prints of Kovacs’s work on the Blue Planet website.
July 14, 2021 at 8:18 am
Wow! How interesting. Who knew?
July 14, 2021 at 8:25 am
Thanks to National Graphic I knew there were deep ocean fish and a couple of pictures but nothing like this. WOW!! they are beautiful photos. I wonder how he gets them in the black background. Totally enjoyed them and bookmarked this page. I will return often. I would love to have copies of some of these pictures hanging on a wall in my house. Hal
July 14, 2021 at 9:52 am
What amazing photographs. The world is a very weird place and never more so than when we see what has been evolving in the depths of the ocean.
