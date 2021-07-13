My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Hands and Pods

by 4 Comments

Sally Kent

Contemporary Australian ceramicist Sally Kent works predominantly with hand-built porcelain, and creates familiar objects with alien-feeling features. They seem like they’d be at home in a really beautiful, extremely creepy horror or sci fi movie. Even her less scary pods manage to make seeds and fruit innards (and the occasional lady parts) seem menacing, but in a very appealing way.

“Her work explores the fragility and vulnerability of nature, earth and the body. She evokes archetypal symbolic imagery and representations of birth, death and renewal to reveal our unseen spiritual and emotional internal worlds.”

About Sally Kent

You can see all of Sally Kent’s fantastical ceramic work on her website and Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Hands and Pods

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    July 13, 2021 at 7:58 am

    Well…the seed pods …maybe…. but some of the others l have to wonder… why?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. artfulblasphemer
    July 13, 2021 at 8:47 am

    Collecting GOALS. Now off to see if she is represented in the US. What an amazing artist–thank you for this post!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 13, 2021 at 9:44 am

    I am honestly not sure about the more anatomical sculptures. Those unsettle me for some reason – which is probably a function and intention of her art. I love the more abstracted pieces, however, like those chubby ovoid pieces that could be weird cacti but which I interpret as alien eggs. My favourites are those seed pods. They are both vaginal and womb-like and I really like the look of them when they are arranged as a collection.

    Like

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    July 13, 2021 at 10:15 am

    Rather you like them, no opinion or love them the artist is getting a reaction and I think that is the intent. If I had any one of them in my house they would grab a visitor’s attention for sure. Guess she only sells in her store and not online. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.