Hands and Pods

Sally Kent

Contemporary Australian ceramicist Sally Kent works predominantly with hand-built porcelain, and creates familiar objects with alien-feeling features. They seem like they’d be at home in a really beautiful, extremely creepy horror or sci fi movie. Even her less scary pods manage to make seeds and fruit innards (and the occasional lady parts) seem menacing, but in a very appealing way.

“Her work explores the fragility and vulnerability of nature, earth and the body. She evokes archetypal symbolic imagery and representations of birth, death and renewal to reveal our unseen spiritual and emotional internal worlds.” About Sally Kent

You can see all of Sally Kent’s fantastical ceramic work on her website and Instagram.