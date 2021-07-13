Hands and Pods

Contemporary Australian ceramicist Sally Kent works predominantly with hand-built porcelain, and creates familiar objects with alien-feeling features. They seem like they’d be at home in a really beautiful, extremely creepy horror or sci fi movie. Even her less scary pods manage to make seeds and fruit innards (and the occasional lady parts) seem menacing, but in a very appealing way.
“Her work explores the fragility and vulnerability of nature, earth and the body. She evokes archetypal symbolic imagery and representations of birth, death and renewal to reveal our unseen spiritual and emotional internal worlds.”About Sally Kent
You can see all of Sally Kent’s fantastical ceramic work on her website and Instagram.
July 13, 2021 at 7:58 am
Well…the seed pods …maybe…. but some of the others l have to wonder… why?
July 13, 2021 at 8:47 am
Collecting GOALS. Now off to see if she is represented in the US. What an amazing artist–thank you for this post!
July 13, 2021 at 9:44 am
I am honestly not sure about the more anatomical sculptures. Those unsettle me for some reason – which is probably a function and intention of her art. I love the more abstracted pieces, however, like those chubby ovoid pieces that could be weird cacti but which I interpret as alien eggs. My favourites are those seed pods. They are both vaginal and womb-like and I really like the look of them when they are arranged as a collection.
July 13, 2021 at 10:15 am
Rather you like them, no opinion or love them the artist is getting a reaction and I think that is the intent. If I had any one of them in my house they would grab a visitor’s attention for sure. Guess she only sells in her store and not online. Hal
