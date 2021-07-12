I have always had a soft spot for radio, and this internet station is bringing me great joy as I’m working past 1 AM AGAIN. This is Americana Boogie Radio, and they play ‘new and old Americana roots music.’ I’m not sure I would really characterize the music as boogie, exactly. I heard Southern rock, country, honky tonk, bluegrass, and good old rock ‘n roll, but whatever you call it, it’s toe-tapping, butt swinging, head bobbing wonderful! The station plays a really fun, deeply eclectic mix of music from the moderately popular to the completely obscure. I don’t know who most of these musicians are, but they deserve to be better known.

You can even request songs on ABR, just like the old days of radio! This was just what I needed tonight.

Here’s how to listen to ABR on Alexa-enabled devices:

“OK, if you go on Amazon.com and look for “Alexa Skills” and then search for “Simple Radio” and then enable it. You then should be able to say “Alexa, tell Simple Radio to play Americana Boogie”

OR, you can also enable the Live365 skill by simply saying “Alexa, Enable Live365 Skill.”After enabling the Live365 skill, tune into Live365 by saying “Alexa, play Americana Boogie Radio on Live365!”This will also work for “myTuner Radio” if you enable it in Amazon.”

You can listen to Americana Boogie Radio on their website and on Live365, Streema Radio, RadioFM, and InternetRadio.