My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Driving Miss Daisy

by 1 Comment

Every year, the Japan Federation of Landscape Contractors hosts an amazing event called the Kei Truck Garden contest. Large decorative gardens are recreated in miniature on the backs of pickup trucks, then put on display and judged. The gardens are planted by landscape artists in the iconic Japanese Kei trucks, little pickup trucks whose diminutive size is meant to make them easily to maneuver through the narrow streets common in Japan. They are particularly favored by Japanese landscapers, so they were a natural choice to serve as a base for the mobile landscaping competition.

You can see more of the lovely truck garden entries on the website of the Osaka branch of the Japan Federation of Landscape Contractors.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Driving Miss Daisy

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    October 1, 2021 at 8:14 am

    Really smart. I would hate to take them apart.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.