Etsomnia™ 323: Boos Hound

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Awesome skull sunflower garden decorations above by ShoppingCult.
Since the beginning of Covid, I feel like the seasons keep speeding up and slowing down. I’m constantly perplexed by the calendar. For example, somehow, tomorrow is October 1. How is that even possible? I feel like it should be mid-July at the latest. But as disorienting as the calendar’s progress is lately, I am still excited by the beginning of HALLOWEEN SEASON!!! So although I don’t know how we got here, today’s Etsomnia™ is in honor of my favorite holiday!
