Etsomnia™ 323: Boos Hound

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Awesome skull sunflower garden decorations above by ShoppingCult.

Since the beginning of Covid, I feel like the seasons keep speeding up and slowing down. I’m constantly perplexed by the calendar. For example, somehow, tomorrow is October 1. How is that even possible? I feel like it should be mid-July at the latest. But as disorienting as the calendar’s progress is lately, I am still excited by the beginning of HALLOWEEN SEASON!!! So although I don’t know how we got here, today’s Etsomnia™ is in honor of my favorite holiday!

These wonderful Satyr couples masks can be worn or used as seasonal decor. So cool! By HigginsCreek

Silly, sure, but at least it’s G Rated.

Love, love, love! By SunArtGlassGallery

Who says Halloween decorations have to be orange? By PrecisionLasercraft

Every so often, I think about getting 3D printer. My next thought is always “But what would I use it for?” FOR THESE, OBVIOUSLY. By Daily3DPrinting

Halloween-themed Atomic-style Pyrex decals. Just adorable! By AntlersAndEvergreens

Want to wear holiday-themed jewelry but tired of stupid old pumpkins and skeletons? Why not sport these kidneys on ice instead? They’ll certainly be conversation starters! Or possibly enders.

What a cute Halloween candy bowl! By TheWoodenOwl

Who knew pumpkin decals were a thing? These decorations I have the time for! By HalfstarUK

I would use these beauties all year! By billioncolor

Want! Need! By MarisaDesignsCo

Leather bat bowtie. So fantastic! By BeeRibboned

Because what’s scarier than dry mustard?