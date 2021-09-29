Liz + Mollie

The writer/illustrator duo known as Liz and Mollie (Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy) have a wonderful way of making charming graphics out of life insights and good advice. Their book No Hard Feelings: The Secret Power of Embracing Emotion at Work argues that we would enjoy our work more if we weren’t so discouraged from feeling our feelings while on the clock.

In fact, the pair have worked with companies of all sizes to help them improve their workplace culture. Their advice is sound, and their delivery method is pure genius. I find most self-help books preachy or smug or downright insulting, but I feel like Liz and Mollie’s delivery makes their messages much more accessible. I find it much easier to hear and consider their advice. There’s something profound about taking insights on how to live a happier, more balanced life and turning them into simple graphics. Their simplicity makes the advice seem more accessible, more possible to follow.

The pair were clearly meant to be friends and collaborators. They realized early on that they (like me) were both extroverted introverts. Their origin story is just perfect.

“In 2013, Liz accepted a job in New York City and began to plan her move from San Francisco. Afraid of her impending introduction to what she perceived as the abrasive and unrelenting New York world, she frantically asked everyone she knew to set her up on NYC friend dates. Two months later, she met Mollie at a small café in the city, where they talked laughed, and knew they were going to be fast friends. – About Liz and Mollie

I really recommend you follow these brilliant writers on their website, their blog, or on Instagram.