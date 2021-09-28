My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Rosie the Posie

I cannot overstate what a huge fan I am of animal rescue, and of course I’m a total sucker for a good comeback story. I have profiled quite a few successfully-rescued animals over the years, but today’s is something special. Meet Rosie the Posie. Wee Rosie was discovered half in/half out of a drain in the city of Singapore. The poor thing was covered in fleas and was too weak to move. The vets said she wouldn’t last the night. Happily, they were wrong. Though she was sick and exhausted, somehow the little thing pulled through. Once she got to go home with her new people, she began to truly thrive. The darling doggo now has tens of thousands of followers on social media, and from the pictures, it’s clear she’s living her best life.

You can follow the lucky, lucky Rosie (whose title is listed as “Food Consultant”) on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Rosie the Posie

Leave a comment

  1. yfaus
    September 28, 2021 at 7:07 am

    I am all about RESCUES….so good to see such a happy outcome!

  2. lois
    September 28, 2021 at 7:43 am

    Sweet adorable Rosie. They both lucked out.

  3. bcparkison
    September 28, 2021 at 8:28 am

    Yea for the caregiver and Rosie is so sweet.

