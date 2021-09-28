I cannot overstate what a huge fan I am of animal rescue, and of course I’m a total sucker for a good comeback story. I have profiled quite a few successfully-rescued animals over the years, but today’s is something special. Meet Rosie the Posie. Wee Rosie was discovered half in/half out of a drain in the city of Singapore. The poor thing was covered in fleas and was too weak to move. The vets said she wouldn’t last the night. Happily, they were wrong. Though she was sick and exhausted, somehow the little thing pulled through. Once she got to go home with her new people, she began to truly thrive. The darling doggo now has tens of thousands of followers on social media, and from the pictures, it’s clear she’s living her best life.

You can follow the lucky, lucky Rosie (whose title is listed as “Food Consultant”) on Instagram.